Solicitor Begins Legal Challenge On Parental Consent For Covid Vaccines

A solicitor based in County Derry, Northern Ireland, has announced the launch of legal action challenging the Department of Health (DoH)’s Covid-19 vaccine programme.

Stephen Atherton, of John J McNally & Co Solicitors in Magherafelt, has started legal action challenging the Department of Health (DoH)’s announcement that parental consent will not be required for the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine to 12-15 year olds.

Atherton confirmed that he had received instructions from a parent of a child in the affected age group and that formal pre-action legal correspondence has now been served on the DoH.

Quite simply the most important case that I have had the privilege of being involved in.



So much at stake for so many children and their parents.



Will give it everything I have. https://t.co/IsHMM0764j — Stevie Atherton (@steviatherton) September 16, 2021

Mid Ulster Mail reports: Mr Atherton said the advice of the Joint Committee for Vaccines and Immunisation (JCVI) had been ‘disregarded’.

“JCVI stated on the 3rd of September that they could not support the universal vaccination of otherwise healthy 12-15 year olds due to the absence of long term safety data,” he said.

“The Department of Health in NI are now preparing to disregard the wishes of parents in relation to crucial matters potentially affecting the short and long term health and well-being of their children.”

Health Minister Robin Swann had announced on Tuesday that people aged 12-15 would be offered a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine shortly.

“I have carefully considered the advice provided by the four UK Chief Medical Officers and have accepted their recommendation to expand the vaccination programme to all those aged 12-15,” he said.

“This move will help protect young people from catching COVID-19 and is expected to prevent disruption in schools by reducing transmission.

“Our healthcare system stands ready to extend the vaccination programme to this group with the same dedication and urgency that they have delivered all other parts of the vaccination programme.” Last year Mr Atherton was involved in legal proceedings with the Royal High Courts of Justice over the Northern Ireland Executive’s decision to maintain the ban on outdoor sports for children and young people.