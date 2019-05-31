‘Sociopathic Child Molester’ Who Raped Child Spared Prison By NY Court

A 34-year-old Nassau County man, described as a “sociopathic child molester” by one of his victims, has been spared a prison sentence by a New York Court, despite pleading guilty to raping a child.

Daniel McMenamin caused “unspeakable pain and suffering” after using his position as a teacher to prey on the child, the court heard.

McMenamin faced 27 counts for having sex with the child over a nearly three-year period. He pleaded guilty to two counts — one for second-degree rape and another for criminal sex act.

However, in a ruling that horrified many in the courtroom, McMenamin will serve no jail time under the plea deal, and will instead serve 10 years probation.

The teenage victim left the courtroom surrounded by family and friends. Inside, she sobbed as she read a victim impact statement to the judge ahead of the sentencing of her former math teacher at Lawrence Woodmere Academy.

In that statement, the victim called Daniel McMenamin a “narcissistic, sociopathic child molester” who she said sought her out the first time when she was alone in the lunchroom at 14 years old.

News12 Long Island reports: The prosecutor said in the court that the victim, who is now 19 years old and in college, has “fear and anxiety” and that her wish is for “closure immediately.”

A spokesperson for the Nassau District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that the defendant caused the young student “unspeakable pain and suffering.”

The statement goes on to say: “The publicity generated by this case only furthered that suffering and, in an effort to spare the survivor the trauma of having to testify at trial, a negotiated disposition was reached.”

After the court appearance, McMenamin’s attorney would not answer questions but said in part, “It’s the right result.”

News 12 has also learned that the district attorney’s office arrested McMenamin a second time on March 26 and charged him with reckless endangerment when a second alleged victim, who is not a student, came forward.

McMenamin will also not face jail time in that case.

Victims advocate Laura Ahearn says the case shows that state law needs to change, including having a minimum sentence of one year for any sex crime committed against a child.

McMenamin will be sentenced in May. In addition to the 10 years of parole, he will have to register as a sex offender. McMenamin has already surrendered his New York state teaching license.

The Lawrence Woodmere Academy did not comment.