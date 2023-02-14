Snowden: UFO Hysteria Is ‘Engineered’ Distraction From Nord Stream Pipeline Bombshell

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden says the hysteria over UFOs being shot down over America is an engineered distraction from Seymour Hersh’s story about the Biden administration being responsible for blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines.

Over the past week, there have been several instances of U.S. fighter jets destroying UFOs, in one case over Alaska, an object that had no means of propulsion but was spotted flying at 40,000 feet, resulted in pilots saying it interfered with the sensors of their aircraft.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Summit.news reports: Yesterday, the White House denied that the objects were extraterrestrial in nature, although the glib dismissal if anything only continued to feed into speculation online that ET had paid a flying visit.

In reality, as most people have pointed out, the shootdowns are likely a show of force to save the Biden administration’s blushes from questions as to why the Chinese spy balloon was allowed to monitor America in the first place.

According to Edward Snowden, the UFO flap is also a misdirection to wipe the infinitely more awkward Seymour Hersh story from the headlines.

Snowden tweeted that the hysteria was an “engineered” bait and switch to prevent the media from covering the pipeline explosion revelations.

it's not aliens



i wish it were aliens



but it's not aliens



it's just the ol' engineered panic, an attractive nuisance ensuring natsec reporters get assigned to investigate balloon bullshit rather than budgets or bombings (à la nordstream)



until next time — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 13, 2023

Last week, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published an article in which he asserted that the pipelines were destroyed by the US as part of a covert operation.

According to Hersh’s sources, the explosives were planted in June 2022 by US Navy divers under the guise of the BALTOPS 22 NATO exercise and were detonated three months later with a remote signal sent by a sonar buoy.

One source told Hersh that the plotters knew the covert operation was an “act of war,” with some in the CIA and State Department warning, “Don’t do this. It’s stupid and will be a political nightmare if it comes out.”

In an update to the story, Hersh gave an interview with Radio War Nerd in which he slammed the mainstream media for criticizing him personally rather than investigating the story.

“It’s amazing to me how they fall in line, my colleagues,” said Hersh, referring to the New York Times and the Washington Post.

As we previously highlighted, Snowden chided the White House’s denial that it was involved in the pipeline attack by pointing out it also denied previous false flags.

“Can you think of any examples from history of a secret operation that the White House was responsible for, but strongly denied?” Snowden tweeted.

“Besides, you know, that little ‘mass surveillance’ kerfuffle,” he added.

Snowden included a UPI news report from April 1961 in which US Secretary of State Dean Rusk denied the Bay of Pigs had been “staged from American soil,” with Rusk telling the media, “the Cuban affair was one for the Cubans themselves to settle.”