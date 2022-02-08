Snopes Wife: CEO David Mikkelson Raped Me For Years, Now He’s Launching Legal Action To SILENCE Me

David Mikkelson, co-founder and CEO of notorious fact-checking website Snopes, was accused of rape by his estranged wife in a bombshell Facebook post last year. Now it appears the embattled Mikkelson, who is fighting legal battles on numerous fronts as his world continues to fall apart, is launching legal action against his own wife to silence her.

Elyssa Young is the second wife of David Mikkelson. They married in November 2016, and separated at some point in 2020.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

“What do we know for certain? I made a claim…” wrote Elyssa Young on January 22 (archived here), referring to her allegations last year that Mikkelson raped and gaslit her for years, while working to destroy her credibility with others including her therapist.

“What else do we know for certain? That it was close enough to home that you took legal action to shut me up without investigation,” Young continued, alleging that Mikkeslon has now launched legal action against her to silence her and stop her seeking justice.

“And now it’s on permanent record,” said Young. “So thank you for doing my work for me.“

Elyssa Young and David Mikkelson during happier times

Elyssa Young is the second wife of David Mikkelson. They married in November 2016, and split at some point in 2020.

In a September 9, 2021 Facebook post, Young alleged that Mikkelson repeatedly raped her when they were together. She also claimed that Mikkelson used gaslighting techniques to make her think she was crazy. When she reported him to her therapists, David would allegedly tell them that she “was on drugs”:

“The worst thing about covid-19 for me personally is how complete my comprehension is that if i were to contract it I would die utterly alone.

My parents are completely self absorbed narcissistic pieces of work only concerned with their emotional blackmailing and thier narcissistic supply (My own mother who was once the director of peirce county rape relief, and now is “lay leader of the world for the methodist church doesn’t want to disrupt her happiness with my “rich husband” who quite honestly, raped me every morning. (By engaging with me ONLY while i was asleep and clothed for tearful years.

And yes i regularly sobbed to him to stop and his therapist what was going on. I went to multiple therapists and told them what was happening but they decide upon speaking with david mikkelson that i was”on drugs” and that I was the problem. Not the raping… I went to multiple lawyers all of which were happy to take my savings and then tell me how wonderful david was and that i should not persue domestic violence charges.

He refuses all communication because of course he knows i will not keep quiet so villifying me is of course the logical answer. And villifying is his specialty… i would worry about posting this but really why? David always said facebook wasn’t a good medium to distribute info on.”

It is unclear whether Elyssa Young has reported her claims to the police.

David’s first marriage ended bitterly in divorce after his first wife, Barbara Mikkelson, alleged that David misappopriated company funds and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on prostitutes.

According to the Daily Mail, David’s second wife Elyssa was an escort and porn star before marrying David. It was around this time that Snopes was hired by Facebook to censor content on the platform, granting Mikkelson the power to censor information he deemed to be “fake.”

Kim LaCapria, one of Mikkelson’s fact checkers at this time, admitted publicly that she smoked weed and got high while “fact checking” political articles for Snopes.

Recently, Mikkelson was suspended from writing articles on his own website after a BuzzFeed investigation found evidence of rampant plagiarism by the Snopes co-founder.