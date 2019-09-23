Slovenia: Citizens Form Civil Defense Force To Stop Illegal Migration

Citizens in the central European nation of Slovenia have formed a civil defense force to put a stop to illegal migrants entering their country from the European Union, because as the commander of the citizen’s group says, “a state that is unable to protect its border is not a sovereign state.“

The Balkan route for migrants heading north from Turkey and Greece into Germany is well-known. However, thanks to Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the classic Balkan route which goes through Hungary has been sealed off.

‘Replacement Migration’, as the United Nation puts it, now comes mainly through Bosnia, Croatia, Serbia, and Austria. This is the alternative route that’s been established for illegal migrants to gain entry to Western and Northern Europe’s EU welfare states.

But patriotic Slovenian citizens have come together to stop the relentless flow of illegal migration, as Voice of Europe report.

The group of concerned citizens has formed a civil defense union to help the Slovenian army capture illegal migrants who’re trying to make their way through the country, Euronews reports.

“I think the only solution here is to send the army to the border, the situation is similar now as if you were opening the gates of a prison and saying we’re letting out all the prisoners, who would stay in there? a single,”said Blaz Zidar, a member of the defense force.

Andrei Sisko, the commander of the citizen’s group, says: “What is the goal? The aim is to educate people and volunteers to defend their country as needed and to help the military and police to control public order. In times of massive migrations from the African and Asian states, especially Muslims, it is important to protect our borders. Because a state that is unable to protect its border is not a sovereign state.”

Recently, during a visit to Slovenia’s southern border with Croatia, Prime Minister Marjan Sarec announced that his country would increase its border protection against illegal migrants.

About 35 additional troops have since been stationed at the border.