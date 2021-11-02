Sleepy Joe Takes a Nap During Boring Climate Change Summit

President Joe Biden lived up to his nickname ‘Sleepy Joe’ during an extremely boring COP26 climate change summit in Scotland on Monday.

The president, wearing a mask, sat listening to the opening speeches with his arms folded as his eyes began to close. As his eyes closed for several seconds and his breathing changed, a White House aide rushed over to wake him up.

Biden spoke briefly to the aide and began applauding as the speaker continued their speech, and then rubbed his eyes and folded his hands as the conference continued.

Video of Biden went viral on social media after Washington Post reporter Zach Purser Brown shared the incident on Twitter:

Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 opening speeches pic.twitter.com/az8NZTWanI — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) November 1, 2021

Breitbart.com reports: Heir to the British throne Prince Charles earlier called for a “vast military-style campaign” to combat climate change as he opened the conference, as Breitbart London reported. The senior British royal called on global governments to take a “war-like footing” to solve the supposed crisis.

During the climate summit, Biden apologized for former President Donald Trump withdrawing from the Paris Climate agreement, promising to get the United States back on track.

“I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact the United States, in the last administration, pulled out of the Paris Accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit.”

Biden delivered his own address to the summit later in the day, emphasizing the importance of action on climate issues.

“We only have a brief window left before us to raise our ambitions and to raise to meet the task that’s rapidly narrowing,” he said. “This is the decisive decade in which we have an opportunity to prove ourselves.”