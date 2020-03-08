Sleepy Joe Biden Is Now Forgetting His Own Name: ‘I’m An Obiden-Bama Democrat!’

Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden is now forgetting his own name, telling a crowd of supporters that he’s an “Obiden-Bama Democrat.“
Joe Biden held what passes for a ‘rally’ for a Democrat at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday after a successful Super Tuesday.
Days after confusing his sister for his wife, the 77-year-old former Vice President jumbled his own name during the seven minute speech in St. Louis.
Biden mish-mashed his name with Barack Obama’s name as he was boasting about his credentials as a life-long Democrat.
This is starting to get embarrassing.
“I’m an Obiden-Bama Democrat!” Biden declared to the cheering crowd.
It’s time to ask, seriously, what is wrong with Sleepy Joe?
