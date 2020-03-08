Sleepy Joe Biden Is Now Forgetting His Own Name: ‘I’m An Obiden-Bama Democrat!’

March 8, 2020 Baxter Dmitry News, US 3
Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden is now forgetting his own name, telling a crowd of supporters that he's an "Obiden-Bama Democrat."

Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden is now forgetting his own name, telling a crowd of supporters that he’s an “Obiden-Bama Democrat.

Joe Biden held what passes for a ‘rally’ for a Democrat at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday after a successful Super Tuesday.

Days after confusing his sister for his wife, the 77-year-old former Vice President jumbled his own name during the seven minute speech in St. Louis.

Biden mish-mashed his name with Barack Obama’s name as he was boasting about his credentials as a life-long Democrat.

This is starting to get embarrassing.

I’m an Obiden-Bama Democrat!” Biden declared to the cheering crowd.

It’s time to ask, seriously, what is wrong with Sleepy Joe?

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)