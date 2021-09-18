Sky News Host Says She’ll ‘Write A Cheque’ To Anyone Who Can Decipher What Biden’s Trying To Convey

September 18, 2021 Niamh Harris News, US 0
Joe Biden
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Sky News host Rita Panahi said that she would “personally write a cheque” for anyone who is able to decipher what the US president is trying to convey in his latest gaffe.

Panahi is an American-born Australian conservative opinion columnist works for The Herald and Weekly Times, a subsidiary of News Corp Australia and is the host of The Friday Show on Sky News.

Watch and see if you can understand what Joe Biden is trying to say:

Niamh Harris

Writer at News Punch

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.