Sky News: Biden ‘Weakening America’s Standing’ & ‘Emboldening Her Enemies’

Sky News Australia host James Morrow blasted the Biden administration during a Sunday show on Anzac Day – a national day where Australians commemorate those in their military who fought for freedom.
“Today is Anzac Day – when we commemorate all those who made the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our freedoms and fighting very often side by side with soldiers from the United States,” Morrow said.
“Which is why today, it is so depressing to look at what is happening to the U.S. under Joe Biden, who seems, for whatever reason, determined to weaken America’s standing, her military, and emboldening her and our enemies, making a mockery of a century’s worth of shared sacrifice.“
“Now, we’ve all seen the silly side of Joe Biden’s green eco-warrior posturing, which this week included the bizarre spectacle of the U.S. president wearing his face mask on a zoom call to discuss climate talks as bemused world leaders looked on.”
Morrow blasted the Biden administration’s pursual of far-left policies while China continues its meteoric rise.
“I gotta say, [Russian President] Putin and [Chinese Communist Party leader] Xi must be quaking in their boots…or more likely laughing,” Morrow said.
“Because, ever since Biden took office, both men have been seeking to cause instability and probe Biden and his weaknesses, which go a lot further than just being unable to string together a coherent sentence.“
“China is looking increasingly muscular when it comes to Taiwan while Russia is conducting an unprecedented military buildup on the borders of Ukraine, actions which, whether they lead to actual conflict or not, have already raised the prospect of how Biden will or will not respond.”
“Now, Donald Trump, for all his flaws, understood that thugs like Xi and Putin spoke in the language of force and that, as bullies, they would be goaded by weakness,” he added.
“As Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted the other day, quote, ‘Strength deters bad guys, weakness begets war.’“
“As we honor the sacrifices of the Anzac Day fallen, let us hope that Biden learns this lesson to avoid more such sacrifices in the future.”
TRANSCRIPT:
