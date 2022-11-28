Skeletons in the Closet: Schiff Admits Jan 6 Committee Will ‘Scrub’ Evidence Before GOP Take Over House

Outgoing House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said the Jan. 6 committee will have to “scrub” evidence from its final report before Republicans take over the House in 2023.

Schiff’s admission that the Jan 6 committee will scrub evidence is the latest example of his capacity for deception, misrepresentation, and his pathological obsession with framing Trump. In 2019, Trump suggested Schiff should face “arrest for treason” after he “illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement” that he read out in Congress in an attempt to frame the president.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The United States would certainly be in a better position if Trump’s suggestion was taken seriously. Now, in 2022, we have an outgoing House Intelligence Chairman, who has spent the last 6 years engaged in a witchhunt, admitting to CNN that he will need to “scrub” evidence before leaving his post.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Schiff was asked by anchor Dana Bash about Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) becoming chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee and will “go through the evidence you left out … you’re saying that there won’t be evidence that will not be made public?”

“The evidence will all be made public,” Schiff told Bash in response. “Now, we will have to make sure that we scrub that evidence for personally identifiable information, that the evidence that we provide protects people’s security, it doesn’t put them at risk. So, there are things that we’re going to have to do along those lines.”

Sounds like Schiff has a lot of skeletons in the closet he understands must be kept hidden at all costs.

RELATED: Adam Schiff’s Best Friend Sentenced To 30 Years For Drugging, Raping and Killing Young Males

Schiff also rejected claims that the House Jan. 6 committee pandered too much to outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) animus toward former President Donald Trump.

“One former staffer told ‘the Washington Post’ that people working for the committee became … ‘discouraged’ when they felt it had become a … ‘Cheney 2024 campaign,’” Bash told Schiff, asking him: “Is that fair?”

“I have never viewed it that way. And I think her role on the committee has been indispensable. I have tremendous respect for her and for Adam Kinzinger,” Schiff asserted. He was referring to outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who, like Cheney, is a Republican critic of Trump.

Epoch Times report: Republicans and Trump say that the House Jan. 6 committee, which is dominated by Democrats, lacks credibility and is a partisan attempt to wound the former president.

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) said last week the Jan. 6 committee is an attempt to harm Trump’s presidential bid in 2024.

“I think Nancy Pelosi could have prevented all this,” Nehls said. “They could have prevented it but they chose not to—they chose not to.

More Details

Elsewhere in his interview, Schiff declined to say whether he would comply with a House Republican subpoena when the GOP takes control.

“We’ll have to consider the validity of the subpoena,” he said. “But I would certainly view my obligation, administration’s obligation to follow the law. And the fact that they have disrespected the law is not a precedent I would hope that would be broadly followed. But we’ll have to look at the legitimacy or lack of legitimacy of what they do.”

Schiff, meanwhile, did not say when the final Jan. 6 select committee’s report would be released to the public. The panel will end with the start of the next Congress in January 2023—like all other select committees created during the current session of Congress.

“We’re going to get to a consensus on the report; we’re very close to that now,” Schiff said Sunday.

When Republicans take the majority next year, it’s not likely they will opt to revive the Jan. 6 select committee. Few GOP House lawmakers expressed support for the panel other than Cheney and Kinzinger.

About a week ago, fellow committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) told CBS News that the panel plans to release “all the evidence … within a month.”