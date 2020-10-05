Sixth Grade Teacher Caught on Video Abusing Student for Defending POTUS – Then Lies to Parents About It

A Sixth grade teacher from Tacoma, Washington, was recently caught on video abusing a student because of his support for President Trump.

Brendan Stanton, a middle school teacher at Perry G. Keithley Middle School, went on a vile rant about the president to his sixth grade class.

When a mother confronted him, he lied and misled her about what happened.

Unfortunately for the anti-Trump teacher, the mother recorded the incident earlier on her cell phone.

Via 770 KTTH:

The morning after the world learned President Donald Trump contracted the coronavirus, a Seattle-area teacher went on a rant about the president to sixth graders. When a mom complained, he misled her about what happened. Luckily, the mom recorded the incident on her cell phone. Brendan Stanton, a middle school teacher at P.G. Keithley Middle School in Tacoma, asked students who they admired and why. One student answered President Trump. That triggered Stanton. Not only did the teacher boot the student from the chat, he proceeded to scold the child for his “inappropriate” answer. Each day, Stanton asks his students a daily question. This time he asked students, “Who is the one person you admire and why?” Students are asked to write their answers in the online chatroom. According to a screenshot, Kusander’s son wrote: admire Donald J. Trump because he is making America great again. And because he is the best president the United States of America could ever, ever have. And he built the wall so terrorists couldn’t come into in the U. S. Trump is the best person in the world. And that’s why I had admire him. Stanton almost immediately kicked the student out of the chatroom, deleted the chat, and proceeded to attack the president, while calling out the student for mentioning him. The student, who I am keeping anonymous, immediately told his mother.

WATCH: