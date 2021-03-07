Six Women Make New Allegations Against ‘Serial Sexual Assaulter’ Gov. Cuomo

An avalanche of new female victims are now coming forward claiming that “serial sexual assaulter” Gov. Andrew Cuomo assaulted them.

As we previously reported, three separate women have accused the New York Governor of sexually harassing and assaulting them. Despite this, Gov. Cuomo has insisted that he will not resign.

Last week, top Democrat, Andrea Cousins-Stewart, promised that if one more woman came forward it would be time for Cuomo to quit.

Well, it looks like Cousins-Stewart is going to have to deliver on her promise after an avalanche of new victims came forward in the last few days.

Redstate.com reports: According to the Daily Mail, Ana Liss, 35, was a policy and operations aide for Cuomo for 2 years from 2013-2015. She spoke to the Wall Street Journal and said that he made advances toward her including asking if she had a boyfriend, touching her back and kissing her on the hand. She told the WSJ that she felt diminished from an educated professional to “just a skirt.” She said his behavior wasn’t “appropriate, really, in any setting.”

Karen Hinton’s story suggests this has been going on for some time. Hinton, 62, said that Cuomo embraced her after a work event in 2000. She said she tried to pull away from him, but he pulled her back before she was ultimately able to get away and leave.

Additionally, two male aides claimed that the governor would berate them, call them “pussies” and say “they have no balls.” Other current and former officials told the WSJ that the governor would regularly ask women about their dating lives, touch them and make comments on their physical appearance including asking them to wear high heels.

This is on top of the three women who have already come forward alleging sexually inappropriate or harassing behavior – Lindsay Boylan, Charlotte Bennett and Anna Ruch. Ruch wasn’t even an aide, just a woman that he met at a wedding and who he immediately asked to kiss her.

Boylan praised Liss and Hinton for coming forward. She also called Cuomo a monster and demanded that he resign.

I am very proud of Ana Liss. She is brave and she speaks for me too.



“I just wish—I wish that ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩ took me seriously,” she said.



It’s extremely destructive that our boss, the governor of New York, treated us this way. https://t.co/SsRNg77QkB — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 7, 2021

Thank you Karen Hinton for courageously sharing your story of how our boss, one of the most powerful men in the country, used his power to abuse you.



I am sending you love. I am with you. We are with you. https://t.co/VFpQ2kNe5s — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 7, 2021

Resign you disgusting monster, @NYGovCuomo — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 7, 2021

Meanwhile the New York Attorney General’s office acknowledged that they sent Cuomo a notice to preserve all records pertaining to the sexual harassment allegations.

The nursing home scandal should have been enough to send him packing, if he had any shame, even before any of these allegations came to light. But he doesn’t have any shame. So Cousins-Stewart and the other lawmakers are going to have to decide if they want this open wound to continue to fester or if they are going to move to remove him because at this point, it’s already a flood. And it’s only getting worse.

Assembly members called for him to resign or be impeached, including Ron Kim, who says Cuomo threatened to destroy him over the nursing home scandal.

Cuomo must resign or we must impeach him. The harm and damage and hurt he has caused must end. I plead for my colleagues to have the strength to speak up and have the will to act. — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) March 7, 2021