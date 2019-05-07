Six Notre Dame Firefighters Accused Of Gang-Raping 20-Year-Old Tourist

Six French firefighters, hailed as heroes for their actions in the Notre Dame fire last month, are now in police custody accused of gang raping a young woman.

The ‘Heroes of Notre Dame’ brigade are under investigation for the gang rape of a 20-year-old Scandinavian student at a Paris fire station.

The Mail Online reports: She claims she agreed to sex after meeting an off-duty fireman in a bar last Friday, but was then attacked by his colleagues at their quarters in south Paris.

It comes after all members of the Paris Fire Brigade were hailed as ‘heroes’ for saving Notre Dame Cathedral from complete destruction in a horrific blaze on April 15.

President Emmanuel Macron invited 500 of them to the Elysee Palace and, announcing they would receive gold medals, said: ‘The country and the entire world were watching us and you were exemplary.’

The source close to the rape enquiry said: ‘The complainant reported being attacked by a number of men last Friday.

‘She had met an officer in a bar, and agreed to sex with him, and he is not a suspect. He bought the woman back to his fire station and that is where the multiple attacks took place.’

The crimes are said to have taken place at the Plaisance fire station, which is less than three miles from Notre Dame.

Paris firefighters are all in the military, meaning they stay in barrack-style quarters, complete with individual bedrooms, as well as dormitories.

The room where the attack is said to have taken place is currently being viewed as a crime scene, with forensics officers carrying out tests.

The six suspects – who have not been named – are aged between 25 and 35, and face charges ranging between rape and ‘failing to report a crime,’ said the Paris source.

‘They were said to have been drinking heavily at the time of the attack, which took place early on Saturday morning,’ he added.

‘Other women visitors were in the station too. The victim was found in a state of considerable shock, and reported her ordeal to prosecutors.’

All the men were arrested over the weekend, and on Monday presented to a Paris judge, who has launched a criminal enquiry.

The defendants have denied the allegations.