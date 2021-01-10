Silicon Valley’s Social Cleansing: Trump Supporters Are Now Losing Millions of Twitter Followers

As Silicon Valley giants Twitter, Facebook and Google wage their war against Trump supporters, any that still exist on Twitter are now finding their follower counts are being severely decreased.
Since the beginning of the ‘Great Purge‘ earlier this week, Republican politicians, conservative influencers, and Trump supporters have claimed they are losing Twitter followers at an alarming rate.
Take a look:
Outkick.com reports: Twitter says it routinely deletes and/or suspends spam accounts. Per Twitter’s support page, it regularly “challenges accounts to confirm details like email and phone number.” If neither is provided, Twitter says “these accounts aren’t included in follower counts.”
That doesn’t sound politically-driven — as long as you are convinced that users who fail to provide the mandatory information only follow one political party. If don’t believe that, you might question the following numbers:
Kamala Harris added nearly 100,000 followers, wow.
To recap the week online, Twitter banned Trump, Google removed Parler from its app store, Apple is threatening to ban Parler, conservative accounts are losing thousands of followers, and Nancy Pelosi emerged as a Twitter star.
Happy Saturday.
Niamh Harris
