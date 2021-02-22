Sidney Powell Warns Deep State After SCOTUS Meetings: ‘Never Mistake My Quiet for Inaction’

Attorney Sidney Powell has issued a cryptic warning to the Deep State after multiple meetings at SCOTUS on Friday.

President Trump’s election fraud cases in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan were considered by the US Supreme Court on Friday.

SCOTUS Conference today includes Trump's Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania Election Fraud cases.#MAGA pic.twitter.com/qHR714K1IN — Vernon (@ReduxVernon) February 19, 2021

Weeks before the November election, Pennsylvania Democrat officials altered the rules without consulting the legislative branch.

Many experts agree that the move was unlawful in the state.

We will now see if SCOTUS is brave enough to hear these cases.

More information on Friday’s Supreme Court cases below:

Case Number 20-542

Republican Party of Pennsylvania, Petitioner v. Veronica Degraffenreid, Acting Secretary of Pennsylvania, et al. It used to be Republican Party of Pennsylvania, Petitioner v. Kathy Boockvar, Secretary of Pennsylvania, et al.

Case Number 20-574

Jake Corman, et al., Petitioners v. Pennsylvania Democratic Party, et al.

Case Number 20-799

L. Lin Wood, Jr., Petitioner v. Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, et al.

Case Number 20-815

Timothy King, et al., Petitioners v. Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan, et al.

Case Number 20-845

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., Petitioner v. Veronica Degraffenreid, Acting Secretary of Pennsylvania, et al. – Used to be Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., Petitioner v. Kathy Boockvar, Secretary of Pennsylvania, et al.

Case Number 20-882

Donald J. Trump, et al., Petitioners v. Joseph R. Biden, et al.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Sidney Powell told her subscribers on Telegram that she expects orders to come out on Monday of next week. Sidney Powell expects opinions to be announced on Thursday.

Expect news on the 2020 election fraud cases on Monday or Thursday.

We will soon find out if the entire judicial branch is as corrupted as the Department of Justice.

God help us.