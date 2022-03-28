Sickening Videos Show Ukrainians Shooting & Torturing Russians – Media Blackout

Disturbing videos from Ukraine shows Ukrainian forces shooting and torturing Russian prisoners of war, prompting calls for an official investigation into these heinous war crimes.
According to reports, these war crimes took place at one of the Ukrainian bases in the Kharkiv region.
Warning: the following videos are extremely graphic – viewer discretion advised:
Following the circulation of these videos showing clear war crimes being committed by Ukrainian forces, an adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was forced to release a video politely reminding Ukrainian troops to adhere to the Geneva Convention.
