Sickening Videos Show Ukrainians Shooting & Torturing Russians – Media Blackout

Disturbing videos from Ukraine shows Ukrainian forces shooting and torturing Russian prisoners of war, prompting calls for an official investigation into these heinous war crimes.

According to reports, these war crimes took place at one of the Ukrainian bases in the Kharkiv region.

Warning: the following videos are extremely graphic – viewer discretion advised:

It might give the impression that the Russian military were captured after having been wounded. But that's not the case. At the end of the video, we can see Ukrainian soldiers shooting all the newly arrived prisoners through their legs.#WarCrimes pic.twitter.com/o7B7M1p2pG — Maria Dubovikova (@politblogme) March 27, 2022

18+ (21+)



Ukrainian soldiers shoot Russian prisoners of war in the legs and afterwards give them a severe beating. At the beginning of the video, there are Russian POWs lying on the ground with bullet wounds in their legs, some of them have got leg bones broken. #WarCrimes pic.twitter.com/t8Wj33X8rv — Maria Dubovikova (@politblogme) March 27, 2022

Ru troops captured in different areas of Ukraine are not treated the same. UA has already announced Ru MLRS and artillery units will be given no quarter and same with besieged areas. They will not care for Russian soldiers while their civilians lay dead in the streets+they starve pic.twitter.com/GHum1eOd7j — Lost Weapons (@LostWeapons) March 27, 2022

Firstly, I personally can’t say neither this nor that regarding the veracity of the video (also, warning: graphic content) and what is said about it. But Eliot is right that it’s important to investigate also this type of incident. I hope some clarification will be forthcoming. https://t.co/uQs3aeYNdV — Carl Fridh Kleberg (@FridhKleberg) March 27, 2022

Following the circulation of these videos showing clear war crimes being committed by Ukrainian forces, an adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was forced to release a video politely reminding Ukrainian troops to adhere to the Geneva Convention.