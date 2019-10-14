‘Sickening Horror’ In Syria Is ‘One Man’s Fault’ Says Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton retweeted a post by an NBC correspondent about the ‘atrocities’ that have been unleashed by Turkey’s incursion into Syria before hinting that President Trump was to blame.

As it is reported that the conflict in Syria has taken a major turn, US military officials say they fear it lead to both the ethnic cleansing of the Kurds and a return of ISIS

The former secretary of state hinted that Donald Trump was to blame…. but Twitter users sent her on a trip down Memory Lane to reminded of her own deeds

RT reports: “This sickening horror is one man’s fault,” she tweeted on Saturday night, commenting on a tweet by NBC’s Richard Engel, who said US military officials are concerned that the Turkish offensive “opens the door to BOTH ethnic cleansing of Kurds and return of ISIS/Al-Qaeda.”

Some commenters were not impressed by the ‘crocodile tears’ and ‘faux outrage,’ reminding the former secretary of state of her own role in destabilizing the Middle East.

“This entire horror in Syria wouldn’t even be happening had it not been for you, Obama, Brennan and McCain arming, funding, training and empowering Al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorists in a fanatical push to overthrow the legitimate Syrian government,” one wrote.

It was during Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state that the US led a NATO campaign against Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi on the side of groups seeking to overthrow him. Libya was plunged into chaos, with factions in Tripoli and Benghazi fighting each other, and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) found fertile ground in the country.

Clinton was left open to widespread criticism over her handling of the September 11 attacks on the consulate in Benghazi, which saw the murder of four Americans, including US Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens. She also advocated for training and equipping moderate Syrian rebels to overthrow Bashar Assad. The arms supplied to ‘moderate’ militant groups in the country ended up with IS.

Trump has been bashed by both Democrats and Republicans for what they call a betrayal of Kurdish allies after Turkey started an operation in Northern Syria against the Kurds, who Ankara considers terrorists. Turkey insists that it wants to create “safe zones” for the return of refugees.