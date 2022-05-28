‘Sick Son of a B*tch’: Beto O’Rourke Fantasized About Killing Children As a 15-Year-Old

You have probably heard that Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke wants gun control. After all, hasn’t spoken about much else in his miserable political career.

In his latest desperate publicity stunt, O’Rourke heckled Gov. Greg Abbott during a presser on the Uvalde shooting. “You want a solution? Stop selling AR-15s in the state of Texas. You want a solution? Have universal background checks. We don’t have them. You want a solution? Red flag laws or extreme risk protection orders, which stop a shooting before it happens,” he said after being escorted out.

The whole debacle was so tasteless and out-of-line that Uvalde Mayor Don Mclaughlin infamously called O’Rourke a “sick son of a bitch.”

Conservatives continue to rip Beto O'Rourke over Texas stunt: https://t.co/zYzoCdMDgO — Newsmax (@newsmax) May 27, 2022

O’Rourke, like other Democrats, is tap dancing on the graves of 19 children to advance their own pro-gun law political agendas. Perhaps most notably, they demand “red flag” laws, which would empower courts to strip guns away from “potentially dangerous” people.

All Beto cares about is winning his election. It is abhorrent that he is willing to stand on the bodies of Uvalde’s young children in order to promote his own political goals. https://t.co/30rfrYlzWI — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) May 27, 2022

BLP report:

Glenn Beck is having none of this “righteous indignation.” As resurfaced writings by a teenage O’Rourke include hacking, overthrowing the government, and murdering children by running over them with his car.

In other words, writings that would qualify O’Rourke as the “ultimate red flag for any red flag law.”

The following excerpt from 15-year O’Rourke (confirmed by Reuters) was read by Beck and Stu Burguiere on their radio program on Thursday:

[O]ne day, as I was driving home from work, I noticed two children crossing the street. They were happy, happy to be free from their troubles. I knew, however, that this happiness and sense of freedom were much too overwhelming for them. This happiness was mine by right. I had earned it in my dreams. As I neared the young ones, I put all my weight on my right foot, keeping the accelerator pedal on the floor until I heard the crashing of the two children on the hood, and then the sharp cry of pain from one of the two. I was so fascinated for a moment, that when after I had stopped my vehicle, I just sat in a daze, sweet visions filling my head.

“Dangerous, right? Nothing good’s going to come of this,” Glenn said. “The state of Texas should be very aware and not allow [O’Rourke] to buy a gun because of this. This guy, this guy, and his righteous indignation — give it a rest, bud. Give it a rest.”

If Democrats REALLY want to talk about red flag laws, might I suggest starting with Beto O'Rourke? pic.twitter.com/OSLJ8PfUrd — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) May 26, 2022

This isn’t the first time O’Rourke’s weird teenage writings have come back to haunt him. As they routinely expose him as the hypocrite he is while showcasing just how ineffective the pro-gun law political agendas he is pushing for would actually be.