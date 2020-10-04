Sick Puppy Pelosi Says Trump ‘Invited’ Coronavirus by Not Wearing a Mask

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi boasted that President Donald Trump gave a “brazen invitation” to the coronavirus by “going into crowds unmasked.”

Pelosi made the remarks in response to the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis on Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s ”Live.”

“Of course, as with everyone, we all received that news with great sadness,” Pelosi said unconvincingly.

“I always pray for the president and his family that they’re safe,” she said.

“I continue to do so more intensified, and I know that he’ll have the best of care, and that’s what we want for everyone in our country.”

“I hope this will be a moment where people will understand that what we have in our HEROES bill and have had in our conversations over and over is, we must have testing, tracing, treatment,” Pelosi added.

“We must have spatial distancing. We must be wearing our masks.”

“We must have sanitation because it can help crush the virus and stop the spread.”

“So maybe now that people who see the president of the United States with all the protection that he has and the first lady still having this exposure, it might be, as you say, a learning experience,” Pelosi continued.

“But more than learning, it has to be something that is acted upon.“

“This is tragic. It’s very sad. But it also is something that, again, going into crowds, unmasked and all the rest was sort of a brazen invitation for something like this to happen,” Pelosi said.

“Sad that it did, but nonetheless, hopeful that it will be a transition to a saner approach to what this virus is all about.”

Nypost.com reports: The speaker and the president have not spoken for almost a year and have a bitterly acrimonious relationship.

Pelosi has been meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin this week to hammer out another coronavirus aid package.

She told CNN Mnuchin has tested negative for the virus and while she is awaiting her own test results, her doctor said it was unlikely she had contracted the disease if Mnuchin was negative.

The California Democratic lawmaker said she received the news of Trump’s diagnosis with “great sadness” and was praying for the president and his family but claimed the news should jolt the nation into taking the pandemic seriously.

“The rest of the country has to know that even with the precautions taken surrounding the president that people are susceptible, so that they should ignore the, shall we say, mocking of masks and wear masks,” she said.

“As sad as the diagnosis is that the president and first lady have, maybe it is that pivotal moment to take us to a different place as we fight this vicious virus based on science, not on politics,” she added.