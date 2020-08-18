Shocking Video Exposes What MSM Won’t Show You: 5th Avenue Boarded Up and Abandoned

Marxist Mayor Bill De Blasio’s leftist policies are starting to bite and New York City has hit an all-time low: the once bustling capital of commerce now resembles a sad street in a failed city after the fall of communism in the Soviet Union.

Between Gov. Cuomo’s disastrous pandemic response and the leftist riots and anarchy in the city, Manhattan’s iconic 5th Avenue now looks more like a dystopian nightmare.

A disturbing video posted to Twitter this week follows a car driving down a deserted 5th Avenue during daylight hours, with almost all of the area’s high end stores boarded up and shut down. There are very few people seen on what is usually a street so busy you can’t swing a cat.

“Look at everything. Everything’s boarded up. Even the hotel. Boarded up,” says the video’s narrator, who is obviously fed up with the leftist politics that have led the city down the road to disaster.

5th Avenue in Manhattan is now a dystopian hellscape ruled by criminals and thugs after business owners boarded up their shopfronts and fled the city.

He continues: “This is all Manhattan, boarded up. Have you ever seen Manhattan look like this? The media will not report this.”

“Everything boarded up. They don’t want to show this to you people because they’re afraid. Saks 5th Avenue – boarded up from end to end. They put up barbed wire. Everywhere you see boards, windows are gone. Look at New York City – what happened,” he says.

The shocking video runs over 2 minutes and shows dozens of boarded up businesses on the once bustling shopping street. You can watch it here:

