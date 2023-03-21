SHOCKING: NY Governor Seeks Authorization to Detain Citizens in Quarantine Camps Without Rights During ‘Next Pandemic’

In an alarming development, the Democrat Governor of New York Kathy Hochul has been caught appealing to the courts to grant her the authorization to detain citizens in “quarantine camps” against their will, despite the camps being deemed unconstitutional.

The controversial move has sparked widespread concern among the public, as it would involve the arbitrary detention of New Yorkers without notice, legal rights, and with no set time frame, as determined by state health officials.

What is even more concerning is that there are no age restrictions in place, which implies that even innocent children could be taken from their families and put into these detention centers. This move has been brought about by the pandemic, during which New York officials decided to adopt a new rule that would give the state the power to undertake such extreme measures.

Gov. Hochul has gone back to court, making a renewed plea for permission to detain New Yorkers in quarantine camps. This latest development has caused widespread consternation and has led many to question the validity of such a move. The fact that the state would have the power to detain its citizens without proper legal recourse has been viewed as a serious violation of civil liberties, and a dangerous precedent that could have far-reaching implications for the future.

Gov. Hochul’s “Isolation and Quarantine Procedures” scheme includes the controversial detention camps, which have been met with considerable opposition from the public. In response to this scheme, a lawsuit was filed in April 2022, which ultimately resulted in the detention plan being deemed unconstitutional.

Following the lawsuit, Judge Ronald Ploetz made a ruling several weeks later, stating that the plan failed to meet the requirements of the U.S. Constitution. Despite this ruling, Governor Hochul, through her Attorney General Letitia James, is now appealing the court’s rejection of her plan, as reported by Bobbie Anne Flower Cox, a lawyer at the Brownstone Institute.

Cox further stated that the case, Borrello v. Hochul, which was won in July last year, was brought against the governor and her Department of Health by a group of NYS Legislators, including Senator George Borrello, Assemblyman Chris Tague, Assemblyman (now Congressman) Mike Lawler, along with their citizens’ group, Uniting NYS. The case highlights the contentious issue of the state’s power to detain citizens without proper legal recourse and has sparked a heated debate regarding civil liberties in New York.

The Borrello v. Hochul case, which was won last July, was primarily focused on a breach of Separation of Powers, as Gov. Hochul and her Department of Health were deemed to have lacked the authority to establish their “Isolation and Quarantine Procedures” regulation. According to Bobbie Anne Flower Cox, a lawyer at the Brownstone Institute, the rule allowed the Department of Health to arbitrarily select New Yorkers for detention or lockdown, regardless of whether they had actually been exposed to a communicable disease or not.

Cox further explained that state authorities would have been authorized to detain people in the camps indefinitely, without any legal recourse or age limits, and that individuals could have been forcibly removed from their homes without appeal. She added that the regulation lacked a procedure for release from quarantine, leaving citizens without any means to negotiate their way out.

In a telling move, Gov. Hochul did not file an appeal to overturn this controversial regulation until after a crucial election. The plaintiffs in the case released a statement expressing their disappointment with the state’s continued pursuit of such an extreme plan, emphasizing the importance of the constitutional separation of powers and the right to due process. They further underscored that the notion of a state agency unilaterally adopting a policy that mandates authoritarian-style isolation and quarantine procedures would have been unimaginable just a few years ago, and that the unconstitutional power grab must be stopped in its tracks.

Dr. Naomi Wolf, a former political advisor to the presidential campaigns of Bill Clinton and Al Gore, is campaigning against Hochul’s plans.

Wolf blasted the efforts during an appearance on “Real America’s Voice.”

“You’d think that’s an imaginary headline, but it’s 100% accurate,” Wolf said.