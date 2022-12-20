Shocking New Study Reveals Covid Jabs Are Actually ‘Weapons of Mass Depopulation’

Depopulation and eugenics are taboo subjects that provoke horror and disgust in ordinary people with normal values and morals. A glance at history shows that humanity has routinely rejected depopulation programs like the Third Reich’s Nazi eugenics campaign. We understand on a basic human level that no government or globalist organization should have the god-like power of creation and destruction over the human race.

But what if I told you the eugenics movement did not actually die, but simply went underground, where it has remained hugely influential in elite circles, including Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum?

As the co-founder of the American Eugenics Society Frederick Osborn put it in 1968, “Eugenic goals are most likely to be attained under a name other than eugenics.”

More than 60 years after Osborn uttered this statement, the eugenicists have finally achieved their goals. The Covid vaccine is simply eugenics under another name.

How did they get away with it?

The global elite have mounted an incredibly sophisticated and well-funded campaign to stop the truth from ever coming out. Governments, regulators, mainstream media, fact checkers, and grassroots activists have all been infiltrated and co-opted to the cause. In the last two years, we have witnessed the most disturbing example of Mass Formation Psychosis since 1930s Germany.

Decent and law-abiding people have been completely brainwashed to the point of psychosis. They are unwilling and unable to question their own views. Which is unfortunate because there is so much evidence out there that completely contradicts the mainstream position.

A new study published in the medical journal Clinical Research in Cardiology has found that the vaccine does cause heart problems, providing an answer for why so many people, including the young, fit and healthy, have been dying suddenly and unexpectedly in the last two years.

According to the study:

“Standardized autopsies were performed on 25 persons who had died unexpectedly and within 20 days after anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. In four patients who received a mRNA vaccination, we identified acute (epi-)myocarditis without detection of another significant disease or health constellation that may have caused an unexpected death.

Overall, autopsy findings indicated death due to acute arrhythmogenic cardiac failure. Thus, myocarditis can be a potentially lethal complication following mRNA-based anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination.“

So called “conspiracy theorists” have been completely vindicated by this study. They have been saying this for the last two years, but nobody would listen.

This study is causing a major problem for the mainstream media and fact checkers. The narrative they have been pushing for the last two years is completely ruined. Their arguments are in tatters. They have nowhere to run now, nowhere to hide.

And it just keeps getting worse for them.

And just this week, scientific research in the medical journal Vaccine revealed that FDA investigators have found evidence linking Pfizer Covid shots to blood clotting.

Finally the truth is starting to emerge. Brave men and women are refusing to submit to the diktats of the globalist elite and their war on humanity.

Brave people within the most corrupt organizations are rising up against their slave masters. We have access to an official recording on an FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee round table meeting that discussed Pfizer’s application for a license for the third dose, or “booster” dose, of their COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty.

According to information presented at the FDA meeting, Pfizer mislead the FDA about the safety of the vaccine and the results have been catastrophic.

“We were falsely mislead by (Pfizer) about the safety of the vaccine…Heart attacks are 71 times higher than other vaccines…the vaccines are killing two people for every one life saved.”

That’s a quote taken directly from the FDA meeting. Listen:

Damning stuff. It’s worth keeping in mind that previously, the fastest vaccine ever developed took more than four years of hard work.

But Dr. Ugur Sahin — who founded BioNTech with his wife — made a “rough design over one weekend” for the Pfizer vaccine. And this experimental “rough design” received FDA authorization just months later. Moderna’s vaccine also took just two days to design, as Business Insider previously reported.

None of this inspires confidence in the vaccines, does it?

Perhaps this is why Dr. Sahin admitted on camera that he did not get jabbed with a Covid vaccine.

When asked by a reporter from the German DW network why he wasn’t vaccinated, Dr. Sahin became evasive and claimed that it’s illegal for him to get vaccinated and his company must focus on producing billions of vaccines for others.

But if you have come to the conclusion that the Pfizer vaccine is a disaster for the human race, peddled by crooks and swindlers, wait until you hear about the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is heavily promoted as the vaccine of choice for the developing world, as it is cheaper and has much less complicated storage requirements than its main competitors, Pfizer and Moderna.

However, most people are unaware that the British developers of “the vaccine of choice for the developing world” are directly linked to the British eugenics movement that has been working to reduce the population in the same parts of the developing world that the AstraZeneca vaccine is targeting.

Most troubling of all is the direct link of the vaccine’s lead developers to the Wellcome Trust and the Galton Institute, two groups with longstanding ties to the UK eugenics movement.

The Galton Institute, named for the “father of eugenics” Francis Galton, is the renamed UK Eugenics Society, a group notorious for over a century for its promotion of Nazi-style racial pseudoscience and efforts to “improve racial stock” by reducing the population of those deemed inferior and useless.

The ties to the Galton Institute should raise major concerns given the push to make the AstraZeneca vaccine the jab of choice for the developing world, particularly countries in Latin America, South and Southeast Asia, and Africa, which happen to be the very same areas where the Galton Institute’s members have called for depopulation.

The goals of the globalist elite are almost too obvious. They cannot help boasting about them.

Klaus Schwab’s right hand man, Noah Yuval Harari, is so excited about depopulating the planet that he simply cannot help letting the cat out of the bag whenever he is confronted with a microphone and an audience.

The global elite are intent on playing God. Harari is so arrogant he was prepared to go on record declaring that the World Economic Forum is now so powerful they have obtained they are now Gods with the power of “creation and destruction” over the human race.

The arrogance and blasphemy displayed by the global elite in the last two years has been breathtaking. But the tide is turning against them. Humanity is waking up to their evil plans and investigations are being launched that are exposing them for what they are.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Covid-19 virus is a bioweapon developed by the elite. He says Russia’s Defense Ministry is investigating the role of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in the creation of the Covid virus.

In the US, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also launching an inquiry into the devastating consequences of the vaccine rollout.

The elite’s house of cards is falling down. Governments and regulators are now being forced to take this seriously.

Love him or loathe him, Elon Musk is gaining huge traction on his Twitter platform with demands for Anthony Fauci to face justice for his crimes.

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

This could only happen if the people are waking up to the fact we have all been the subject of experimentation and abuse at the hands of the elite. The great genocide of mankind is still playing out and the death count is still mounting. The vaccines have also decreased sperm counts, sterilizing the masses, further depopulating the world.

But all is not lost. The Mass Formation Psychosis of humanity was not entirely successful. There are enough brave souls who have resisted the coercion and according to Professor Luc Montagnier, the winner of the 2008 Nobel Prize for Medicine, it is the unvaccinated who will save the world.

