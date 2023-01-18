Shirley Temple: Elite Pedophiles Run The World

The elite pedophilia ring topic has been one of great controversy, and for good reason – if true, the implications of the allegations are huge. It would shatter our illusions of powerful people including Presidents, Royalty, Hollywood, and those we trust to run our countries.

These people would be, under the definitions of our systems, criminals committing unforgivable crimes.

So is there any truth to the allegations? Mainstream media has been operating as a branch of the globalist elite’s PR deprtment for years now, so there’s no point listening to them about anything. But there was a time in the past when the occasional nugget of truth would be allowed to slip out between the wall-to-wall propaganda.

Take, for instance, this resurfaced CNN interview with Shirley Temple, one of Hollywood’s most iconic child actors. In 1988 she blew the whistle on Hollywood pedophilia during an explosive interview with Larry King. According to Temple, from the age of 12, she was forced to fight off elite Hollywood pedophiles, who regularly groped, abused, and threatened her.

Temple also detailed her disturbing encounter with Arthur Freed in her autobiography.

According to Ranker.com…

“Temple wrote in her autobiography that on her first visit to MGM, she met one of the studio’s producers, Arthur Freed. During a private meeting, Freed unzipped his trousers and exposed himself to her, saying, “I have something made just for you.” She responded by giggling nervously, and he threw her out of his office. Freed went on to produce films such as Annie Get Your Gun and Singin’ In The Rain (1953).”

But Shirley Temple wasn’t the only one to blow the whistle on the heinous crimes committed by the powerful elite.

Even NBC, which is now one of the globalist elites biggest cheerleaders, once aired a report on the elite pedophile ring that operates out of Washington, D.C.

According to NBC, while Hillary Clinton was Obama’s secretary of state, she personally shut down a criminal investigation into a pedophile ring operating within the State Department. According to the report presented by Chuck Todd, Clinton shut down the investigation in order to cover-up the sickening crimes that she and other high ranking officials were embroiled in.

NBC even provided internal State Department memos to back up claims of the Hillary Clinton elite pedophile ring cover-up.

The NBC News report is disturbing enough, but what happened after NBC broadcast news of the Clinton “cover up” is perhaps even more disturbing.

The network deleted the footage and social media networks blacklisted the video from their platforms. Chuck Todd, who presented the report, has refused thousands of requests for comment. Nobody at NBC or the mainstream media wants to acknowledge the report even went to air.

And it gets even worse. Fact checkers have been employed to deny the undeniable, claiming as one that NBC did not report that Hillary Clinton “covered up” evidence of a pedophile ring in the State Department.

