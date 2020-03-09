‘She’s Torn This Country Apart’ – Trump REJECTS Nasty Nancy’s St. Patrick’s Day Lunch Invitation

President Trump has rejected Nasty Nancy’s invitation to the annual St. Patricks’ Day lunch this Thursday, citing the fact that the crazed House Speaker is tearing the country apart.

The luncheon – formally called the Friends of Ireland Luncheon – is traditionally hosted by the Speaker of the House, and donors the Taoiseach of Ireland. It is the first time a U.S. president has skipped the lunch since George W. Bush missed it in 2003, shortly before the U.S. invaded Iraq.

White House Spokesman Judd Deere released a statement on Trump’s decision to skip the event, via Politico.

“Since the Speaker has chosen to tear this Nation apart with her actions and her rhetoric, the President will not participate in moments where she so often chooses to drive discord and disunity, and will instead celebrate the rich history and strong ties between the United States and Ireland at the White House on March 12. The relationship between our two countries has never been stronger, and the President looks forward to welcoming the Prime Minister of Ireland for the annual Shamrock Bowl presentation.”