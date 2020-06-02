Sheriff Warns Antifa To Stay Away Or Homeowners Will ‘Blow You Back Out With Guns’

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has delivered a strongly worded message for Antifa thugs traveling to his community intent on causing chaos.

According to the sheriff, he encourages his constituents to own guns, and they are going to be in their homes tonight with their guns loaded, and he is “highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns.“

“We are going to hunt you down and lock you up if you engage in any criminal conduct,” Sherriff Judd said.

Sheriff Judd said there were rumblings on social media that violent rioters planned to bring chaos and destruction into the peaceful neighborhoods of Polk County.

“I would tell them, if you value your life, they probably shouldn’t do that in Polk County. Because the people of Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns, and they’re going to be in their homes tonight with their guns loaded, and if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns. So, leave the community alone,” Sherriff Judd said.

The sheriff encouraged anyone wishing to express their First Amendment right to free speech to keep the focus on George Floyd, who Judd said was a victim who should be honored.

“All of that ugliness has taken away from what we’re united about,” the sheriff said. “We’re united about the conduct that you saw with George [Floyd].”