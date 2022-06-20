Sheriff Judd: Disney Is Run By Pedophiles, ‘Arrests are Being Made’

Finally someone in authority has admitted what many people have long suspected – and it’s official – Disney is run by a massive pedophile ring and it’s under active investigation.

Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk Country, Florida warned parents that Walt Disney World is run by pedophiles and predators during an interview with WKMG-TV on Sunday, while announcing the results of Operation Child Predator II, which was conducted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Auburndale Police Department and Winter Haven Police Department.

“What would an operation be — either a pornography investigation or predator operation or human trafficking operation — without a Disney employee? We always have a Disney employee,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told WKMG-TV while announcing that Walt Disney World is an active crime scene and arrests are being made.

Zachary Hudson, 30, a Walt Disney World employee who was caught telling children “age is just a number” before telling an underage girl he would risk prison to take her virginity is among a group of 12 pedophiles arrested in Florida in a massive undercover operation, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

During the two-week sting operation, detectives posed as children on various social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites “to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.”

As Fox News reported:

The individuals arrested range in age from 20-years-old to 67-years-old, and a total of 12 people face a total of 49 felony charges. Four suspects allegedly showed up to an undercover location multiple times in Polk County to meet with whom they believed to be children “to sexually batter them.”

One of the individuals arrested is Zachary Hudson, a bus driver at Walt Disney World.

Officials allege that Hudson engaged in sexual conversations with the undercover detective while he was on the clock at Walt Disney World.

Zachary Hudson, 30, allegedly said he would risk prison to spend quality time with someone he believed was an underage girl

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Hudson engaged in online conversations with a detective who posed as a 15-year-old girl.

When the undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old girl asked Hudson if her age was okay, he allegedly asked “my being older doesn’t bother you” and later said “age is just a number,” according to officials.

When the conversation moved to texting, Hudson allegedly described what he wanted to do to the 15-year-old girl sexually, adding that he’d be “honored” to take her virginity, according to the sheriff’s office.

He also allegedly sent a nude picture of himself, according to officials.

Hudson told the undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old girl that he was employed as a bus driver at Walt Disney World.

During a press conference, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said that Hudson told the undercover detective that “what we said could get us all in trouble.”

Specifically, during conversations with the undercover detective, he said how he desired to wrap his hand’s around the girl’s “small tiny body,” according to Judd.

The Walt Disney World employee also allegedly told the girl multiple times how she had to stay quiet about their relationship, stating how it has to be “our secret,” according to Judd.

“You know, I could go to jail. But I’d risk it for spending some time with you. I’d risk going to jail,” Judd said, paraphrasing what Hudson allegedly told the undercover detective.

He was arrested in Orlando and booked into the Orange County Jail, and now faces one count of use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony and one count of transmission of material harmful to a minor.

Judd said that Hudson was texting the undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old girl while he was on the clock at Walt Disney World.

“So if your bus was running late at Disney, he was busy taking pictures of himself and talking trash to what he thought was a little girl,” Judd said.

Last year, Several Walt Disney employees were arrested as part of a major pedophile ring bust in Polk County, Florida.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives led a police task force to conduct an undercover operation from July 27th through August 1st, 2021.

During the operation, law enforcement posed as children online to investigate pedophiles who prey on minors to groom before traveling to rape them.