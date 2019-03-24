Fox News host Shep Smith aggressively and repeatedly sexually assaulted a young male staffer, according to an exclusive interview with one of his victims.

Speaking with Big League Politics, the man describes how he woke up with Smith lying on top of him with his tongue down his throat, while he tried to push the Fox News host off him. According to the victim, Smith lunged at him three or four more times while continuing to sexually advance on him.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: In a revelatory interview with Neil McCabe for Big League Politics, John Doe #1, 35, says that Smith took advantage of him. Here is audio from the interview:

John Doe #1 says he met up with Smith at the now defunct Nation bar in Manhattan, a spot Smith used to frequent to play Golden Tee and hang out when he was not on the Fox airwaves.

“I wake up, and Shepard is on top of me, like, in a towel or a bathrobe. And he’s got his tongue down my throat and his hands all over me. Completely uninvited. I mean, I gave him no signal. There was nothing,” John Doe #1 says in the interview — excerpts of which are presented in audio form above.

“I had also volunteered to sleep in the spare, so it wasn’t — I never invited myself to his bedroom,” John Doe #1 said.

“I pushed him off. I was like, ‘Dude what are you doing?’ And he’s like, ‘what you don’t like it?’ There was like this, kind of like No!, and he kept going, he kept pushing. Like, pushing his hands on all these spots,” John Doe #1 said.

“He was just on top of me,” John Doe #1 said, calling the experience “definitely shocking.” John Doe #1 noted that “he finally stopped, but it took a lot of — it wasn’t just an immediate no, and then everything was like, so sorry.”

John Doe #1 said that Shep Smith lunged at him “three or four more times” after the initial attack.

John Doe #1 noted another moment in the kitchen, while John Doe #1 was getting ready to leave, when Smith grabbed him and put his tongue down his throat after the initial incident.

Fox News has not responded to an inquiry for this report.