‘She Gives Witches a Bad Name’: Kirstie Alley Slams ‘Evil’ Pelosi’s Latest Plot to Oust Trump

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is an “evil witch” who “gives witches a bad name“, according to Kirstie Alley, who slammed the House Speaker for her latest hare-brained scheme to remove President Trump from office using the 25th Amendment.

Nancy Pelosi announced Friday that she will introduce legislation to create a commission that will allow Congress to remove a sitting president using the 25th Amendment.

The move came just one day after Pelosi accused President Trump of being in an “altered state” following his COVID-19 treatment.

The Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office would be created by the bill.

Democrats are calling it “the body and process called for in the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”

Kirstie Alley spoke for millions of outraged patriots when she issued a fiery response on Friday.

“The ‘process’ EVIL NANCY PELOSI speaks of is an attempt at a presidential takeover of a President by glorified BAKER ACT,” tweeted Alley.

She added, “don’t believe a word that comes out of this witche’s mouth.. and yes she gives witches a bad name.”

Alley was likely referring to The Baker Act, which is a Florida law that allows mentally ill people to be held against their will at a mental health facility, according to The Blaze.

On Friday, Pelosi insisted that the commission was not intended primarily to remove Trump from office.

“He will face the judgment of the voters. But he shows the need for us to create a process for future presidents,” she said.

“This legislation applies to future presidents, but we are reminded of the necessity of action by the health of the current president.”

Alley, who won a Golden Globe for her role on the NBC sitcom Cheers, has been a vocal critic of the media and those on the left.

In the latest episode on Monday, she blasted a CNN reporter who she thought was masking her criticism of the president under the guise of disinterested journalism.

“What would you like him to do? Start crying like a little b***h so you can report that he’s …crying like a little b***h? He could have a hazmat suit on and you would report … he’s a f***ing lunatic in a hazmat suit,” Alley said in her tweet.

“You hate him. Just report that,” Alley added while blasting the Democrats in a separate tweet.

“The truth is DEMS have accomplished NOTHING in the last 3 1/2 years other than Devising ways to take TRUMP DOWN,” she said.

“U have been a waste of our tax dollars TIME & faith.

“EVEN with all YOUR attempts to destroy him, you FAILED!”