“Sharia Cops”: New York Gets ‘Muslim Community Patrol’ with Squad Cars That Look like Police

Muslims in NYC are conducting police-like “community patrols” in Brooklyn while driving cars that look almost identical to NYPD vehicles, leading many to describe the patrols as “Sharia Police”.

According to CAIR, the group is the first of its kind in America, and a justifiable response to the “14 bias-crime incidents recorded against Muslims” last year.

From The New York Times:

[Maeen Ali] is among the first 30 members of the all-volunteer Muslim Community Patrol & Services that is preparing to operate in neighborhoods in Brooklyn, with a goal of growing its fleet of two cars to five by the end of the month and eventually expanding citywide. The group recently held a training led by off-duty officers from the Police Department’s 72nd Precinct.

“It’s like a neighborhood watch but on steroids,” said Noor Rabah, the group’s 31-year-old vice president who lives in Sunset Park.

As word of the new patrol has begun to spread, the backlash has been swift, even among some members of the Muslim community who have criticized the lack of information, and even questioned the need for the patrol.

Like the Shomrim that patrols largely Hasidic neighborhoods in Brooklyn and the Brooklyn Asian Safety Patrol that operates mainly in Sunset Park, the new group — believed to be the first of its kind in the country — hopes to function as extra sets of eyes and ears for the police.