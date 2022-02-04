Shaq Slams Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccinations Live on Air, ‘People Should Not Be Forced’

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has defied Big Pharma and dropped a truth bomb live on air, declaring that mandatory vaccinations are an abomination, and American citizens should be free to choose whether they get the Covid-19 vaccination or not.

“I encourage everybody to be safe and take care of your family, I do,” the former Los Angeles Lakers star said Thursday on “The Big Podcast with Shaq.”

“But it’s just, people don’t want to take it, and you shouldn’t be forced to take something you don’t want,” O’Neal said, referring to COVID-19 vaccines, which protect against being hospitalized or dying from the coronavirus.

The NBA legend’s remarks came during a discussion with co-hosts Nischelle Turner and former San Francisco 49ers player Anthony “Spice” Adams on the arrest of two Long Island nurses who allegedly profited by more than $1.5 million after dealing in forged COVID-19 vaccination cards for people who were desperate to avoid the vaccine.

“Don’t send them to jail!” O’Neal exclaimed.

“I’m gonna probably get in trouble for this,” O’Neal continued, offering a hypothetical situation involving a fictional co-worker of “Entertainment Tonight” co-host Turner.

“Say Nischelle, your sound guy at ‘ET’ been working there 10 years. That [job is] all you know.”

“Let’s just say ‘ET’ puts out a new policy: If you don’t get the vaccination, you’re going to lose your job,” O’Neal said, claiming it is completely unfair for people to choose between their jobs and “going against [their] morals” by getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

Turner said that she “wholeheartedly disagreed” with O’Neal.

“You’re not just affecting yourself,” Turner said, “you’re putting the public at risk and it’s a public health issue.”