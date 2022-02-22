‘Shame on You, Liar!’ Crowd RAGES At Hillary Clinton Outside New York Hotel

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was booed and jeered by members of the public as she left a New York City hotel on Wednesday.

The crowd of onlookers could be heard shouting “Liar, liar!” and calling for her to face justice for her crimes.

Clinton, 74, was also booed and jeered by the public as she left the New York Democratic Convention on Thursday. She used her speech at the convention to launch an attack of Republican rivals whom she blames for starting a “culture war” against her.

“And we can’t get distracted, whether it’s by the latest culture war nonsense, or some new right wing lie on Fox or Facebook,” said Clinton at the New York Democratic convention.

“By the way, they’ve been coming after me again lately. You might have noticed. It’s funny, the more trouble Trump gets into, the wilder the charges and conspiracy theories about me seem to get. So now, his accountants have fired him, and investigations draw closer to him, and right on cue the noise machine gets turned right up on me.“

Clinton’s comments came right after there were widespread allegations that Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign attempted to “infiltrate” Trump’s servers at Trump tower during the election campaign.

Last week special counsel John Durham filed a motion that pertained to a possible conflict of interest related to the representation of former Clinton campaign lawyer John Sussmann.

The filing from the Durham investigation allege Mr Sussmann had assembled these anti-Trump allegations on behalf of at least two clients, including the Clinton campaign.

The Clinton-affiliated lawyer has been charged with lying to the FBI.