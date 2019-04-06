Shadow Government: Obama Meets Merkel in Berlin for ‘Private Talks’

Former US President Barack Obama travelled to Berlin on Friday to hold a private meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

According to the German government, the meeting was “routine.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert defended the meeting as standard operating procedure and said she has met repeatedly with ex-heads of state and government “with whom she worked together closely and well for a time,” WRAL reported.

He said the meeting has no implications for current German-U.S. relations. Asked whether it was a signal to President Donald Trump, with whom Germany has a sometimes-complicated relationship, Seibert replied: “I would firmly reject that impression.”

Photo of Obama waving as he left the chancellerly alongside Merkel on Friday:

Former US President @BarackObama waves as he and German Chancellor #AngelaMerkel leave the Chancellery after a meeting in Berlin, Germany – https://t.co/2vUStHFfSa | 📸 AP/Shutterstock #Obama pic.twitter.com/I5AoiFFIZc — Shutterstock Editorial (@ShutterstockNow) April 5, 2019

Obama arrives in Berlin:

Recall, Barack Obama met with globalist Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2017 to “discuss democracy.”