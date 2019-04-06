Shadow Government: Obama Meets Merkel in Berlin for ‘Private Talks’

Former US President Barack Obama travelled to Berlin on Friday to hold a private meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
According to the German government, the meeting was “routine.”
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert defended the meeting as standard operating procedure and said she has met repeatedly with ex-heads of state and government “with whom she worked together closely and well for a time,” WRAL reported.
He said the meeting has no implications for current German-U.S. relations. Asked whether it was a signal to President Donald Trump, with whom Germany has a sometimes-complicated relationship, Seibert replied: “I would firmly reject that impression.”
Photo of Obama waving as he left the chancellerly alongside Merkel on Friday:
Obama arrives in Berlin:
Recall, Barack Obama met with globalist Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2017 to “discuss democracy.”
