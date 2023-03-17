Seymour Hersh Blames Joe Biden For Nord Stream Attack: “I’m Telling You, He Did It”

Joe Biden made the decision to blow up Russia’s Nord Stream pipelines because he believed that being a war president would give him a better chance at re-election, according to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh

Hersh, who published a report last month claiming that the pipelines were destroyed by the US as part of a covert operation said that Biden wanted to escalate the conflict in order to position himself as a war president.

Summit News reports: According to Hersh’s sources, the explosives were planted in June 2022 by US Navy divers under the guise of the BALTOPS 22 NATO exercise and were detonated three months later with a remote signal sent by a sonar buoy.

One source told Hersh that the plotters knew the covert operation was an “act of war,” with some in the CIA and State Department warning, “Don’t do this. It’s stupid and will be a political nightmare if it comes out.”

Last week, the New York Times reported that a “pro-Ukrainian group” had sabotaged the pipelines, using a team with as few as six people involved in the mission, contradicting previous assumptions that only a state would have had the resources to carry out the operation.

According to Hersh, referring to Biden, “He did it. He did it, I’m telling you, he did it, adding, The Biden game is to wait it out and never say yes.”

“I think Biden also saw beating up Russia as a ticket. Jack Kennedy is a classic example – presidents always did well politically in wars,” he said.

Hersh claimed that Biden made the decision in January 2022 to “see if we can find a way to blow… those pipelines, and put [the Russians] back in the dark ages.”

The Pulitzer-Prize winner went on to savage the legacy media for completely failing to follow up on his report that the U.S. was responsible for the attack, which took out three of the four pipelines.