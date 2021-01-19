Seychelles Reopens To All Tourists That Have Had Their Covid Vaccines

New covid measures from the Seychelles indicates that so called ‘vaccine passports’ could become a standard method for opening up the tourism industries.

The Seychelles is re-open to tourists worldwide, but only those who have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to The London Telegraph: “Visitors must provide an authentic certificate from their national health authority as evidence of vaccination.”

The Seychelles is leading the way, giving an example of how travel can restart post-vaccine. Travel having had the vaccine now, or when they have completed their programme, everyone can go (with conditions). https://t.co/W4Fn7UPfQO#Seychelles #Berkhamsted #TravelAgent pic.twitter.com/6F49zojdR1 — TravelTime World 🏝 – Travel Professionals 🚌🛳 (@TravelTimeWorld) January 19, 2021

Summit news reports: If they present a certificate, tourists will not need to go into quarantine upon arrival in the country.

Sylvestre Radegonde, the country’s minister for tourism told reporters last week that “We hope that this will open up the tourism industry for the locals primarily for the small hotels who are struggling… And also provide the kick that our economy desperately needs.”

Sybille Cardon of the Seychelles Hospitality and Tourism Association questioned the move, however, pointing out that immunity has not yet been proven to be provided from the vaccines.

“Are we sure that by March Seychelles will have the herd immunity that the country wants? Hasn’t this declaration been made too hastily?” she asked.

“Will we be ready or will we find ourselves saying ‘sorry we are not ready’ and postpone for another month? Protocols we decide to enforce should be final, safe for the country and at the same time bring work and forex into the country,” added Cardon.

The island state is made up of an archipelago of 115 islands located off the east coast of Africa, and is aiming to become the first globally to vaccinate the entire population over the age of 18.