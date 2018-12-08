Sex Studies Prof Says Virgin Mary Didn’t Consent; ‘Predatory’ God Raped Her

God is “predator” who exhibited the classic traits of “toxic masculinity” when he “forced” the Virgin Mary to conceive the Christ child without seeking her consent, according to an associate professor of Clinical Psychology and Sexuality Studies at Minnesota State University.

Associate Professor Eric Sprankle tweeted that he wasn’t quite sure if the Virgin Mary had given “consent” when an angel came down from the heavens and told her that she would give birth to Jesus Christ, the Son of God.

On Monday, Sprankle wrote, “The virgin birth story is about an all-knowing, all-powerful deity impregnating a human teen. There is no definition of consent that would include that scenario. Happy Holidays.”

When a Twitter user who seemed to have at least a working knowledge of the Bible called Sprankle out and said that the Virgin Mary did, indeed, OK the plan, Sprankle responded by calling God’s plan “an unethical abuse of power at best and grossly predatory at worst.”

The user wrote, “Sorry. LK 1 26:38 states clearly that the angel communicated God’s plan for Mary and in verse 38 she agreed. Whether you believe or disbelieve, it helps if you actually read the text.”

Sprankle responded, “The biblical god regularly punished disobedience. The power difference (deity vs mortal) and the potential for violence for saying ‘no’ negates her ‘yes.’ To put someone in this position is an unethical abuse of power at best and grossly predatory at worst.”

The user’s remark must have stuck in Sprankle’s craw, because he later retweeted the user’s sentiments and mockingly added another set of sentiments.

“‘I’d never force you to be in a relationship with me, but I will destroy you and everyone you love if you aren’t,'” Sprankle maliciously paraphrased.

Sprankle is public with his anti-religious views and endorses “secularism” in his Twitter biography.

Earlier in December, he tweeted a photo of a toy Christmas elf with his arm around a statue of what appears to be Baphomet, an occult depiction of an entity regularly associated with Satanism, according to The Church of Satan’s website.

Sprankle also decorated his Christmas tree with Satanic decor, as shown in another tweet he sent this past weekend.

Campus Reform emailed Dr. Sprankle and called his office at the university but did not receive a response in time for publicaiton. Minnesota State University, Mankato did not respond in time for publication.