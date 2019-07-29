Sex & the City Creator Candace Bushnell Regrets Not Having Kids

Sex and the City creator Candace Bushnell, 60, has admitted she regrets not having children as she is now ‘truly alone’.

Candace Bushnell, who is worth $18 million, told the Sunday Times that all the money in the world cannot replace the love and stability afforded by a family of your own.

Bushnell divorced her husband – ballet dancer Charles Askegard – in 2012 and said it made her realize the importance of starting a family.

‘When I was in my thirties and forties, I didn’t think about it,’ Bushnell said, explaining that she focused on career first and looked down on pregnancy and motherhood.

‘Then when I got divorced and I was in my fifties, I started to see the impact of not having children and of truly being alone.

‘I do see that people with children have an anchor in a way that people who have no kids don’t.’

Her best-selling book and the hit TV series it inspired taught a generation of women that they could ‘have it all’.

The TV series starred Sarah Jessica Parker as a writer in New York who famously chooses her “independence” over traditional female roles, including motherhood.

But was the series indoctrinating young women with an unrealistic and ultimately harmful ideology?

Candace Bushnell led the “independent”, materialistic and financially successful life that was promoted in the Sex and the City series. But at the age of 60 she admitted it didn’t bring her happiness.

Modern lifestyles that eschew traditional values, including the importance of family life, will only lead us to ruin.