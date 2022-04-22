Several Large US Food Processing Plants Have Mysteriously Exploded Or Burned Down

Since the start of the year, several very large food processing facilities have ‘mysteriously’ exploded or caught fire across the U.S.

With the current supply chain situation and looming food shortages, the thought of critical infrastructure burning to the ground, for whatever reason, is very concerning.

People are starting to wonder what’s going on.

Activist Post reports: This week, a vegetable and nut processing facility in Dufur, Oregon became engulfed in flames for unknown reasons.

“Lights flickered; They heard a pop and went up there to check it out and there was a fire,” according to a report made to Wasco County 911 records listed in the Wasco County Sheriff’s log.

The independent distributor of natural, organic and non-GMO foods which employees around 150 people burned to the ground.

One week before that fire in Oregon, a massive fire brought down a meat processing plant in Conway, New Hampshire. After burning for 16 hours, multiple fire crews finally put out the fire at East Conway Beef and Pork but the facility is completely destroyed.

That same week, in Salinas, California, a massive fire at the Taylor Farms Processing Facility led to the evacuation of residents as it burned for over 17 hours. Taylor Farms is a major agriculture company that processes and delivers many of the salad kits seen in grocery stores. The cause of this fire is currently under investigation.

COMING UP AT 11: Crews struggle to keep up with the raging fire at Taylor Farms in Salinas https://t.co/LJn9A5fALT pic.twitter.com/nv3i230ZOP — KION News 5 46 (@KION546) April 14, 2022

Just weeks before that, a massive fire engulfed a Walmart distribution center in Plainfield, Indiana where over 1,000 employees shipped food and other supplies all over the region. The fire destroyed the massive 1 million square foot operation.

That same week, one of the largest food facilities of its kind in South Texas caught fire and burned to the ground. Prior to burning down, the Rio Fresh facility in San Juan, Texas, grew, packed and shipped a variety of Texas-grown items including Texas 1015 sweet onions, melons, greens, cabbage, and kale. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.