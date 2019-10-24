PATHETIC! Only Seven Republican Senators Confirm They Would Reject Trump Impeachment

Only seven Republican senators confirmed they would outright oppose the impeachment of President Trump, according to The Daily Caller.
All 53 Republican senators were contacted by The Caller, and the responses indicate that while many Republicans are willing to criticize the inquiry, most will not rule out voting to oust Trump from the White House altogether.
The following seven senators told the Daily Caller they will oppose impeachment of this president:
- Cindy Hyde-Smith
- Roger Wicker
- Thom Tillis
- Rob Portman
- James Inhofe
- Mike Rounds
- Jerry Moran
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire