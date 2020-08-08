Senior Trump Adviser Says ‘Cancel Culture’ Goes Hand In Hand With Rise In Violent Crime’

Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to President Trump, claims the “cancel culture” goes hand in hand with the left’s policies that are causing a rise in violent crime across the United States.

Breitbart reports: In an appearance on Breitbart News Tonight on SiriusXM 125 the Patriot Channel, Miller noted that most Americans—as evidenced by polling—support police nationwide. But if the Democrats rose to power in the United States, what they would do first, he said, is pass a number of policies that would make Americans less safe. As such, most Americans oppose the left’s police defunding and other anti-policing policies, but because of the environment created by the left and the media, termed “cancel culture,” those very same Americans are scared to speak up in opposition to the left for fear of what might happen to them.

“The overwhelming and vast majority of citizens support their police and they’re horrified by the Democrat plan to destroy policing in this country,” Miller said. “Again, make no mistake, if the Democrats gain power, the first thing they would do is they would end all immigration enforcement so the criminal aliens would be able to prey upon citizens with impunity, and they would pass legislation to tie the hands of every single police department in this country, whether it be in the cities, the suburbs, the rural areas, everywhere. Now the vast majority of Americans, and I mean the overwhelming majority of Americans, support the police and know that we need more police in our community, that police are often overworked, they’re often underpaid, that there’s not enough resources to investigate every crime to close cases and to put dangerous predators behind bars. They know this, but citizens are afraid to speak the truth.”

“This is where cancel culture goes hand in hand with the rise in violent crime you’re seeing in leftist cities, and that’s really the long-term danger for our country, that the majority of people will be intimidated into not speaking the truth,” Miller said. “They’ll know that what they’re seeing is wrong, what they’re seeing is outrageous, what they’re seeing is dangerous, but they’re worried that they’ll be handed out of their jobs; that if they own a business, their business will be the subject of unruly, even violent demonstrations; that they’ll be the subject of political persecution; that they’ll face financial consequences, personal consequences, you name it.”

The good news however, Miller said, is that Americans can fight back against the Democrat leftist lawlessness effectively—if they break the loop and speak up together to stop the cancel culture that fuels it.

“The key thing to understand here is that the way it works in cancel culture is they pick you off as individuals,” Miller said. “But if everybody just speaks their minds and says the truth, then there’s too many of us. You can’t cancel us all because we’re the majority. So if everybody just said ‘enough, I’m saying what I think, I’m saying what I know is true, and I’m not going to apologize for speaking the truth, I’m going to stand up for objective fact in this world,’ and you just speak your mind respectfully, but honestly and without fear, then cancel culture falls apart. Cancel culture relies upon a minority of radicals, Marxists, Communists—the like—intimidating the vast majority of citizens, be it a Democrat, a Republican, or independent who know what they’re seeing is wrong and who will line up to support Donald Trump in droves because they know that he’s standing for what is true, just, and right. We need everyone to start speaking out now.”

The first part of Miller’s interview focused on the actions that President Trump took to force the governor or Oregon and the mayor of Portland to lift stand down orders they issued barring state and local law enforcement from protecting federal property from violent rioters besieging Portland. Next, Miller zoned in on the rising wave in violent crime across America in Democrat-run cities. Recent reports have indicated that as many as 36 such Democrat-run cities nationwide have seen, just this year, a double-digit surge in homicides. But the riots and the violent crime wave, Miller noted, are linked in that they represent a general lack of law and order that the Democrats foster.

“So the riots and the violent crime are two different sides of the same coin—different problems, but caused by the same thing, which is the left’s permissive attitude, and actually encouraging attitude, towards violence and the effort to completely demoralize, dismantle, and destroy our police departments,” Miller said. “So sometimes that takes the form of violent crime. Other times that takes the form of violent riots. Different strategies have to be deployed here, obviously. But both of them are caused by the left’s effort to both incite or excuse or make allowances for violent activity, and then also to try to drive the police out of our communities. So, what you’re seeing in New York City, what you’re seeing in Atlanta, what you’re seeing in Chicago, what you’re seeing in Los Angeles and what you’re seeing in cities all over the country that are run exclusively by Democrats is an uptick in violent crime caused by these factors that I’ve laid out for you.”

As the Trump administration stopped the violence and riots in Portland through federal agents surging in to force the local Democrats’ hands—at least for now—the president is also, through a number of avenues like Operation LeGend, forcing the hands of local Democrat officials in a number of other cities nationwide by sending federal agents to assist local law enforcement.

“The Operation LeGend that you reference is an effort to send in additional federal law enforcement to some of the most crime besieged cities in America,” Miller said. “Now, it’s important to note that most law enforcement officers in the country as a mathematical proposition are state and local. The comparative number of federal law enforcement officers is smaller than all the various cities instead. So the job of policing still falls primarily on the shoulders of the state and local police. But the federal government does have significant resources that it can bring to bear with FBI, DEA, ATF, US Marshals, as well as various elements of the Department of Homeland Security, like Homeland Security Investigations, which is housed within ICE. So, we’re sending additional law enforcement into certain key cities, including Chicago, to work with the local police departments and, you know, they’ll obviously be as effective as their mayors will let them.”

As such, Miller said that it is imperative Americans continue to pressure these Democrat mayors to force them to restore order.