Senior Obama Advisor: Barack Would Handle This Pandemic ‘Much Better’

Barack Obama’s former senior advisor has blasted President Trump in a vicious attack over his handling of the coronavirus crisis, boasting that the ex-POTUS would have handled the pandemic “much better.”

Valerie Jarrett was one of Barack Obama’s closest advisers and was known to have wielded enormous power behind the scenes.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jarrett took a shot at President Trump over his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

While offering her own hagiographic portrayal of Obama, Jarrett tweeted:

“Someone asked me today how would @Barack Obama have handled this crisis?”

“Answer in one word – better. Ok, two words. Much better,” she added.

Dailywire.com reports: Representative Dan Crenshaw, a U.S. veteran and Navy Seal for 10 years who lost his right eye and required surgery to save the vision in his left eye after an explosive device hit him in Afghanistan in 2012, and earned two Bronze stars, the Purple Heart, and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with valor, was clearly disturbed that in the present moment, Democrats have seized the opportunity while people are dying in droves to put partisan politics above coming together as Americans.

Crenshaw tweeted, “Why do so many Obama administration staffers constantly try to make Americans feel awful? Highlighting policy differences is expected — but this level of vitriol? During this pandemic? Why?”

After the swine flu epidemic of 2009, medical masks were depleted, and the Obama administration did not act to replenish supply. The Los Angeles Timesreported:

After the swine flu epidemic in 2009, a safety-equipment industry association and a federally sponsored task force both recommended that depleted supplies of N95 respirator masks, which filter out airborne particles, be replenished by the stockpile, which is maintained by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That didn’t happen, according to Charles Johnson, president of the International Safety Equipment Assn.

Additionally, the first U.S. case of swine flu, which occurred in California, was identified on April 15, 2009. On April 25, the World Health Organization declared H1N1 a public health emergency, echoed by Obama one day later.

The World Health Organization declared H1N1 a pandemic on June 11 but it took Obama until October to declare a national emergency; Trump declared the coronavirus a national emergency two days after WHO declared the coronavirus to be a pandemic.

Last Saturday, after the New York Times published an article titled “The U.S. Now Leads The World In Confirmed Coronavirus Cases” and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton mocked President Trump by tweeting, “He did promise ‘America First,’” Crenshaw told Fox News:

Somebody like Hillary Clinton is so used to taking political jabs at the president or her political opponents anytime there is an outcome that is unfortunate, but this isn’t the time. This is a tragedy for all Americans, for the entire world. This newfound issue where we find the worst in each other, and we question each other’s intentions, and that happens all the time in politics, but now is not the time to do that. There is a pandemic going on.

Crenshaw continued, “This is what worries me about the future. We have difficult conversations about how to move to risk containment, to risk mitigation, to risk management, opening up society along with the threat of the pandemic. It’s going to be easy to have very disingenuous criticisms of each other and moralize against each other, but we can’t do that; we have to do this together.”