Senior Israeli Minister Called For Killing Of All Palestinians

Senior Israeli lawmaker Avi Dichter called for the killing of all Palestinians in the Gaza Strip earlier this year.

The politician who serves serves as a chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in the Knesset made the controversial remarks during the Great March of Return protests back in May. He said: “the Israeli army has enough bullets for every Palestinian.”

Days Of Palestine reports: Dichter is a senior member of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud Party, which is a right wing one.

Former director of Shin Bet internal security service and Minister of Internal Security Dichter said that the Israeli army is prepared to use all means, including lethal force to deter the Palestinians protesters.

Since March 31, thousands of peaceful Palestinian protesters have been staging protests along the eastern fence of the Gaza Strip, calling for lifting the 12-year-old Israeli siege and reinforcing the right of the Palestinian refugees to return to their homes.

Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan repeatedly referred to the protesters killed in Gaza as “Nazis,” saying that there were no demonstrations, just “Nazi anger.”

He later added:

“The number [of peaceful Palestinian protesters] killed does not mean anything because they are just Nazis anyhow.”

Israel’s use of deadly force was condemned in June this year in a United Nations General Assembly resolution.

Condemnation has also been levied by human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, B’Tselem and Amnesty International as well as by United Nations officials.

Kuwait proposed two United Nations Security Council statements, which were blocked by the United States, calling for an investigation into Israel’s killing of Palestinian protesters.