Senior FBI Agent, Accused Of Shutting Down Hunter Biden Probe, Resigns

The top FBI official who was accused by whistleblowers of sabotaging an investiagtion into Hunter Biden, has left the bureau, according to reports.

Timothy Thibault, a former assistant special agent in charge at the Washington field office, reportedly resigned from his post last week after facing intense scrutiny over allegations that he helped shield Hunter Biden from criminal investigations into his laptop and business dealings.

He was seen being escorted out of his building on Friday, the Washington Times reported.

Breitbart reports: Thibault, who had been with the FBI for more than two decades, had been on leave for a month and it remains unclear if he was forced to resign or if he left on his own accord, the report noted.

Thibault was at retirement age and being escorted out is standard protocol for those who leave, according to CBS.

Thibault’s exit from the bureau happened after he came under fire over multiple whistleblower allegations leveled against him this year.

The allegations came through Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-IA) and Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) offices. Grassley and Jordan are the top Republicans on the Senate and House Judiciary Committees, respectively.

In July, Grassley sent a letter to both the FBI and the Justice Department demanding documentation related to the FBI’s handling of information about Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s embattled son.

The letter implicated Thibault, noting that “verified and verifiable derogatory information on Hunter Biden was falsely labeled as disinformation” within the FBI and that, in one instance, “an avenue of additional derogatory Hunter Biden reporting was ordered closed” by Thibault specifically.

Thibault and others also “subsequently attempted to improperly mark the matter in FBI systems so that it could not be opened in the future,” whistleblowers claimed, according to Grassley’s letter.

Grassley initially contacted the FBI and Justice Department about Thibault in May, expressing concern about anti-Trump political bias Thibault displayed on his social media while serving “in a highly sensitive role that includes threshold decision-making” about FBI corruption investigations.

Jordan, who has been fielding numerous FBI whistleblower allegations over the past year, also heard from an insider about Thibault, a revelation first reported by Breitbart News.

The whistleblower alleged, according to Jordan, that Thibault “pressured agents” to categorize cases as “domestic violent extremism” in an effort to bolster case numbers, which could feed a narrative perpetuated by the Biden administration that domestic violent extremism is America’s “greatest threat.”

Grassley revealed during a recent interview on Fox News that FBI Director Christopher Wray had informed him that Thibault was removed from the “decision-making” about which investigations the FBI should pursue.

The Iowa Republican also questioned Wray in a hearing this month on Thibault harboring potential “political bias,” to which Wray responded, “I want to be careful not to comment at the moment on ongoing personnel matters.”