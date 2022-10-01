Senior Biden Adviser Says MAGA Republicans Want To ‘Destroy’ America

A top Biden adviser has declared that it is “important to call out” MAGA conservatives as people who “essentially want to destroy the United States of America.”

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the president’s “senior advisor on public engagement,” also claimed that they have an agenda which is a “danger to our way of life”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Bottoms made the comments during an interview last week on MSNBC.

Summit News reports: Host Jonathan Capehart asked Bottoms “will folks in the administration between now and the November 8th elections keep hammering away at that phrase? At that imagery?” referring to ‘the MAGA agenda’.

Bottoms responded “What we see, again, with this MAGA Republican agenda, is an effort to disrupt our democracy,” adding “I think it will always be important to call out any effort there is to destroy, essentially, destroy the United States of America.”

She continued, “when you have a MAGA Republican agenda that has no respect for the Constitution, that has no respect for free and fair elections, then it is important for all of us, not just the president, not just me, for all of us to call it out for what it is. It is a danger to our democracy, it is a danger to our way of life.”

Watch: