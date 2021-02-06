Senior Anti-Trump Republican Staffer Arrested for Running Pedophile Ring

A senior anti-Trump Republican staffer was arrested on Friday by D.C. police for operating a massive pedophile ring.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, 27 year-old Ruben Verastigui, of Northeast, DC, was arrested on Friday and charged with Distribution of Child Pornography, which included sickening videos of babies being raped.

Per their statement:

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division, Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, the Northern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations announce an arrest has been made in a Distribution of Child Pornography offense that occurred in Washington, DC. Between March 2020 and February 2021, an investigation revealed the suspect distributed, received and possessed images of child pornography. On Friday, February 5, 2021, 27 year-old Ruben Verastigui, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Distribution of Child Pornography.

Ruben A. Verastigui, is currently Communications Manager at Citizens For Responsible Energy Solutions Former Senior Digital Strategist for Senate Republicans and RNC.

According to his Instagram, Verastigui was at the White House on Dec 8 and Oct 19 last year.

His last tweet, just hours before his arrest for distribution of child porn, cheered the 11 Republican Congressmen who voted to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees.

Reuben Verastigui said in a group chat that he liked images of babies being sexually abused. “Babies are some of my biggest turn ons” he said.

“I have been wanting to see videos of guys hardcore raping a baby,” he added.

“when a baby screams it’s my favorite.”

Verastigui also requested that someone join him in D.C. to sexually abuse a minor.

Verastigui was also very active in the pro-life movement.

He worked at multiple pro-life organizations & spoke at the March for Life in 2013.