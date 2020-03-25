Senile Joe Biden: ‘The Cure’ for Covid-19 ‘Will Make the Problem Worse, No Matter What’

Sleepy Joe Biden emerged from his two week-long hibernation and appeared on The View this morning to discuss the coronavirus response, only to leave the nation confused about what the hell he was talking about.

Appearing on the ABC show via satellite, gaffe-prone Biden laid out his “plan” for combatting coronavirus. Viewers at home were quick to point out that despite speaking primarily in platitudes, the former vice president still managed to screw it up when he warned that “the cure” for COVID-19 “will make the problem worse, no matter what.” Huh? Come again?

Decider report: While Biden spent much of his Tuesday View appearance stressing the importance of social distancing policies, he flubbed the point when asked about President Trump’s insistence that businesses should reopen “very soon” to boost the economy. “Are you at all concerned, as Trump said, that we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself?” asked guest co-host Sara Haines.

Biden clearly mixed up “the cure” and “the problem” in his answer, but he didn’t seem to notice, and he continued on as normal.

“We know what has to be done … We’ve got to flatten that curve. And we’ve got to make sure that once, in fact, we have this under control, it doesn’t come back,” he said, effectively contradicting his earlier point.

“So we should be focusing on getting all the help necessary in terms of testing, in terms of access to the gear that our first responders, our doctors, our nurses need in treating people.”

What does that even mean, Joe?pic.twitter.com/aTgGljgk3T — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) March 24, 2020

The View‘s co-hosts didn’t push Biden on the gaffe, but of course, Twitter users weren’t quite as forgiving. Almost immediately, users on both sides of the aisle went after the former VP for the mix-up.

“Does this make any sense to you?” asked Breitbart writer Brandon Darby. “WTF does that even mean?” added a self-proclaimed Bernie Sanders voter.

Does this make any sense to you? pic.twitter.com/Z4kcDpokUQ — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) March 24, 2020