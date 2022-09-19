Sending Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard Is ‘Literally Human Trafficking’ Says Clinton

Hillary Clinton believes that flying and bussing migrants to Washington, D.C., New York and Martha’s Vineyard is “literally human trafficking.”
Clinton made her comments Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” where she slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his decision to fly illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
Breitbart reports: Co-host Joe Scarborough said “Let’s talk about the news of the day first and a place that you know and love very, very much, Martha’s Vineyard, what I’ve been calling political human trafficking, taking advantage of migrants who are already suffering, who are trying to figure out the best way forward, who are fleeing terrible situations being used as political props to own the libs and being treated horribly. They wind up actually in a place like Martha’s Vineyard. What happens? The doors of the churches fly open, the doors of the community halls fly open, and the people of Martha’s Vineyard are so grateful to be able to lend a helping hand. What does that mean for you personally?”
Clinton said, “Well, I think, Joe, you have laid out the craziness of the time in which we are living, where some politicians would rather not only have an issue but exacerbate it to the extent of literally human trafficking.”
She continued, “So many other Americans, I happen to believe still the majority of Americans are good-hearted and generous, and when people end up on their doorstep in need, they’re going to respond. They’ll feed them and house them, and the kids in the AP Spanish class will be let out of high school so they can go and translate.”
Clinton added, “What we should have been doing is to come together to reform change and better fund the system by which we deal with these issues. But some people, like the governor of Texas, would rather have an issue than be part of a solution.”
