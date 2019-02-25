Senator Rubio Threatens Maduro With Same Fate As Gaddafi

It seems that US Senator Marco Rubio is threatening to sodomize his enemies to death on Twitter.

In a tweet on Sunday Rubio posted a picture of a blood soaked Muammar Gaddafi being dragged to the place of his execution, in a less-than-subtle threat aimed at Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.

Senator Marco Rubio tweets picture of slain Gaddafi in an apparent threat to Venezuela’s Maduro. Rubio championed overthrowing Gaddafi, claiming in 2011 “a new beginning for the people”. The resulting civil war left it with tens of thousands killed, terrorism & slave markets. https://t.co/M9fbiBhFvk — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 24, 2019

Gaddafi was tortured, sodomized with a bayonet then savagely killed by US backed rebels after the US-led NATO intervened and overthrew him in 2011.

Twitter blasted the Florida senator as a manic warmonger with extremely poor taste.

RT report: The two pictures –one showing Gaddafi while still in power, the other showing the Libyan leader being tortured minutes before his brutal murder– were posted by Sen. Rubio (R-FL) on Twitter without any caption. Yet, given his open calls for an armed insurrection in the Latin American country to depose President Nicolas Maduro, the message was clear.

Openly threatening a head of a foreign country with a brutal death at the hands of US-propped militants was, apparently, just a tiny bit off: while a few Twitteratti supported Rubio’s vision of Maduro’s demise, the majority blasted the senator over an extreme lack of taste or decency.

The Venezuelan opposition’s most ardent cheerleader is a bloodthristy crackpot. For most of the peoples of the world this pic represents the destruction of a nation, slave auctions, civil war. For Rubio it’s a gloating message 2 Venezuela. Toe the line or we’ll do this to you too pic.twitter.com/hi3O0Cpqza — Lizzie Phelan (@LizziePhelan) February 24, 2019

.@marcorubio horrifically tweets images of revolutionary leader Muammar Gaddafi’s brutal execution at hands of US-backed jihadis in Libya just one day after the US failed to invade VZ under the pretext of humanitarian aid. The Bolivarian Republic is resisting his sick plan. https://t.co/NY5X91Dq3f — Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) February 24, 2019

Some argued that any account spewing warmongering propaganda at such a rate would likely be suspended – if it did not belong to a US Senator, of course. “Marco Rubio just posted a violent, graphic death threat. If any of the rest of us posted this, we’d be suspended for it,” journalist Bill Palmer tweeted.

Marco Rubio just posted a violent, graphic death threat. If any of the rest of us posted this, we’d be suspended for it. https://t.co/bia3w1XCwA — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 24, 2019

Marco Rubio’s feed has become like a manic, paranoid, regime-change-demanding bot account. Would probably be investigated for suspicious activity by the Twitter authorities if he was not a US Senator pic.twitter.com/sTFfh7QQpZ — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 24, 2019

Many noted that Libya is not the best example of the US bringing its democracy overseas, but arguably the worst one. With the slave trade there on the rise, the country is effectively fractured into several warring statelets, with gangs of armed ‘democrats’ fighting for control.

Muammar Qadhafi was brutally murdered (sodomized with a bayonet) by Salafi-jihadist NATO proxies (one of whom later blew himself up in Manchester, England, massacring dozens) Rubio is openly threatening to do the same to the elected president of Venezuelahttps://t.co/urpFHaCJlI — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) February 24, 2019