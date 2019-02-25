Senator Rubio Threatens Maduro With Same Fate As Gaddafi

Rubio Tweets Thinly-Veiled Death Threat At Venezuela's Maduro

February 25, 2019 Niamh Harris News, US 0

It seems that US Senator Marco Rubio is threatening to sodomize his enemies to death on Twitter.

In a tweet on Sunday Rubio posted a picture of a blood soaked Muammar Gaddafi  being dragged to the place of his execution, in a less-than-subtle threat aimed at Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.

Gaddafi was tortured, sodomized with a bayonet then savagely killed by US backed rebels after the US-led NATO intervened and overthrew him in 2011.

Twitter blasted the Florida senator as a manic warmonger with extremely poor taste.

RT report: The two pictures –one showing Gaddafi while still in power, the other showing the Libyan leader being tortured minutes before his brutal murder– were posted by Sen. Rubio (R-FL) on Twitter without any caption. Yet, given his open calls for an armed insurrection in the Latin American country to depose President Nicolas Maduro, the message was clear.

Openly threatening a head of a foreign country with a brutal death at the hands of US-propped militants was, apparently, just a tiny bit off: while a few Twitteratti supported Rubio’s vision of Maduro’s demise, the majority blasted the senator over an extreme lack of taste or decency.

Some argued that any account spewing warmongering propaganda at such a rate would likely be suspended – if it did not belong to a US Senator, of course. “Marco Rubio just posted a violent, graphic death threat. If any of the rest of us posted this, we’d be suspended for it,” journalist Bill Palmer tweeted.

Many noted that Libya is not the best example of the US bringing its democracy overseas, but arguably the worst one. With the slave trade there on the rise, the country is effectively fractured into several warring statelets, with gangs of armed ‘democrats’ fighting for control.

Niamh Harris

Writer at Your News Wire

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)