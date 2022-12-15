Senator Hawley: Democrats Want a Borderless America

Senator Josh Hawley has warned that the Democratic Party is purposefully allowing the migrant crisis to worsen, and claims they are “executing their plan” to completely remove America’s borders.

Hawley declared that he will refuse to support any amnesty plan as a trade off for promises of securing the border.

“The truth is, we shouldn’t have to trade anything to get the enforcement of our laws at our own southern border,” Hawley told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham.

“I just say, this Biden administration is getting exactly what they want at the southern border. This is a 14,000 a day illegal surge. They’ve known about this, they have known this would happen. This is what they want,” Hawley added.

Summit.news reports: The Senator continued, “They don’t want a border. They don’t want there to be Customs and Border Patrol, they don’t want there to be I.C.E., they don’t want there to be immigration enforcement. This is their plan and they are executing it.”

“The Democrats are willing to turn over our sovereign southern border to the biggest human trafficking operation in the world,” Hawley added, referring to the cartels, and asserting “They’re willing to let them have it.”

“You’re concerned about kids. Well, the Democrats want to give the cartels, who are smuggling children, control of the border. You’re concerned about crime. The Democrats want to give the cartels control of the border,” Hawley declared.

Hawley also said that his state of Missouri is “awash in illegal drugs, with fentanyl, methamphetamine in our state. It’s not coming from inside Missouri. It’s coming across the border. That is all courtesy of Joe Biden.”

“And I tell you what,” Hawley further proclaimed, “It’s time to hold this guy accountable. And it’s time for the House of Representatives to do their job and to impeach (Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro) Mayorkas.”

Watch:

Hawley also expressed a desire to permanently extend Title 42 by statute, which would continue to allow CBP to turn back migrants based on health risks.

The Senator’s comments come after another week of intense activity at the border, with thousands of migrants attempting to cross every day:

This is a close-up look at the front of the very long line by the Rio Grande. Tensions were high at times as people tried to figure out who would be next to be let in by U.S. law enforcement. Temp was around 40 degrees with strong winds —> https://t.co/wXBVsvNMZs pic.twitter.com/8I6lgWeSCy — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 14, 2022

Breaking! Over the weekend, the El Paso Sector experienced a major surge in illegal crossings, with a 3-day average of 2,460 daily encounters, primarily through the downtown area of El Paso. We will continue to keep the public informed as the situation evolves. pic.twitter.com/V2pOO6Y31N — Peter Jaquez (@USBPChiefEPT) December 12, 2022

NEW: A look at the situation in El Paso, TX right now, where a huge line of hundreds of migrants who have crossed illegally into the US are waiting to be taken into Border Patrol custody. Most expect to be released into the US. Many will be. CBP & local shelters overcapacity. pic.twitter.com/QDoyAzVRth — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 13, 2022

"Over the weekend, we had 2,500 [illegal immigrants] coming into our city — daily," says El Paso City Rep. Claudia Rodriguez.



"The federal government is not doing their job…this is unsustainable." pic.twitter.com/y9qNcSZvf4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 14, 2022

Those numbers are about to explode due to the scheduled ending of Title 42:

NEW: We went into Matamoros, the Mexican border city across from Brownsville, TX, where there are thousands of migrants waiting for Title 42 to drop in 8 days before they plan to cross into the US. We saw hundreds of migrants camped out on streets & in a public park. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/G2TtKCvJyv — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 13, 2022

Biden isn’t bracing for anything. Biden is causing 14,000 migrants a day. This is a full invasion into the United States and the president is choosing to do nothing.

https://t.co/ufH6oTSZfl — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 14, 2022

Even the likes of MSNBC and CBS News are describing the situation as “unsustainable”:

MSNBC reports from the border: An “unsustainable" and “tragic humanitarian crisis” pic.twitter.com/WXdLCwpb9s — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 14, 2022

Last week Biden claimed there are “more important things” going on than the border crisis.

Last week, Biden said the border crisis was not “important” enough to warrant his time.



Today, MSNBC asks “where is the urgency here? Where is the outrage that men, women, and children are going through hell?" pic.twitter.com/dHl5iOgZrA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 14, 2022

Biden has also said nothing about the recent death of a Border Patrol agent.