Senator Accuses WEF of Engineering Turkey Earthquake After Erdogan Upset Klaus Schwab

Turkish Senator Diana Iovanovici Șoșoacă has accused the globalist elites of orchestrating the deadly earthquake in Turkey, which has so far killed 33,000 people.

In a dramatic speech to Parliament on Friday, Senator Sosoaca said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had upset World Economic Forum chairman Klaus Schwab by leaving halfway through a press conference and blocking Sweden from joining NATO.

“We have lived to witness production of earthquakes on demand. NATO disliked being set up by President Erdogan,” Sosoaca stated.

“Moreover his position of neutrality and mediator in the Ukranian-Russian war deeply disturbed them. His position to block Sweden’s accession to NATO and his speech in Davos as well as the gesture of leaving in the middle of a press conference defying Schwab did not remain without an echo in the cold world leaders of the world.”

“But no one thought that people would have to die so many in such a terrible way.”

“But ten seconds before the occurrence of the so-called earthquakes the Turks closed these (oil and gas) pipelines.”

“In addition 24 hours before the earthquakes 10 countries withdrew their ambassadors from Turkey.”

“Five days before its occurrence the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel warning for Romanian citizens in Turkey.”

Cairnews.org reports: These damning accusations are prima facie evidence of a deliberate attack on Turkey by Deep State using HAARP technology.

Senator Sosoaca’s speech will reverberate around the free press of the world but don’t expect to hear it on the ABC, News Ltd or Fairfax media in Australia.