Senate Reviewing ‘Suspicious’, ‘Highly Sensitive’ Hunter Biden Banking Records

The U.S. Treasury Department has turned over “suspicious activity reports” related to Hunter Biden to Senate investigative committees, as the Senate probe into Biden’s international business dealings continues to expand.

Banks and financial institutions are required to file “suspicious activity reports” when they notice unusual transactions that could indicate illegal activities such as money laundering, terror financing, or fraud.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson requested “suspicious activity reports” related to Hunter Biden’s from the treasury in November.

And now a spokeswoman for Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, told Yahoo News that the Treasury Department has started turning over records.

Washington Examiner report: A spokesman for Grassley said he could not elaborate on what the records contained at this time but criticized Democrats for “recklessly” seeking to interfere with the investigation.

“As a matter of routine, we don’t discuss sensitive third-party material during ongoing investigations. It’s unfortunate that Democrats whom we’ve kept in the loop on our investigations would recklessly seek to interfere with legitimate government oversight,” Grassley’s spokesman Taylor Foy told the Washington Examiner.

Grassley’s and Johnson’s committees have been investigating whether the Obama administration took official action to help the business interests of Biden while his father, Joe Biden, was vice president. The Republican senators asked the treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network for suspicious activity reports involving Hunter Biden, his business partner Devon Archer, their firm Rosemont Seneca Partners, the Ukrainian oil company Burisma Holdings, and other related companies and individuals. In the letter, they asked the department to turn over the records by Dec. 5, 2019.

A spokesperson for Johnson did not respond to request for comment. On Wednesday, Grassley and Johnson also requested Hunter Biden’s official travel records from the U.S. Secret Service.